Union Bridge in Keith closes as £500k repair work to cause A96 delays

Repair works taking place on the Union Bridge in Keith are set to cause delays on the A96 today.

The £500,000 project, which hopes to repair an embankment failure, is set to close the A96 from Station Road to Banff Road until 6pm tonight.

The works have been ongoing since July 2024, with the Union Bridge being cut down to only one lane since a landslip on the River Isla. But now construction has ramped up, with a full closure in place today from 8am this morning.

The closure is the first of two, with another expected “in mid-May.”

The repair work is hoped to “reinstate the bridge’s load-carrying capacity” after weather damage has chipped away at the structure.

In the meantime, northbound drivers have been advised to turn right onto the A95/Banff Road, re-joining the A96 using the A95 via Portsoy and he A98 to Fochabers. Southbound drivers should follow the same route in reverse.

Escorts will also be provided for residents who live within the closure. Foot traffic will be able to use the ‘Auld Bridge’ as a diversion route.

The bridge will be restored to one lane tomorrow, with the overarching repair project set to continue until Sunday May 18.

The works are being carried out by Amey, who maintain the A96 road, who say the work is necessary to “allow the road to fully re-open to traffic.”