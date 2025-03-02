Union Bridge in Keith closes as £500k repair work to cause A96 delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Bridge in Keith closes as £500k repair work to cause A96 delays

A diversion has been put in place for Keith drivers.

By Graham Fleming
The repair work has caused major disruption in Keith. Image: DC Thomson
Repair works taking place on the Union Bridge in Keith are set to cause delays on the A96 today.

The £500,000 project, which hopes to repair an embankment failure, is set to close the A96 from Station Road to Banff Road until 6pm tonight.

The works have been ongoing since July 2024, with the Union Bridge being cut down to only one lane since a landslip on the River Isla. But now construction has ramped up, with a full closure in place today from 8am this morning.

The closure is the first of two, with another expected “in mid-May.”

The repair work is hoped to “reinstate the bridge’s load-carrying capacity” after weather damage has chipped away at the structure.

In the meantime, northbound drivers have been advised to turn right onto the A95/Banff Road, re-joining the A96 using the A95 via Portsoy and he A98 to Fochabers. Southbound drivers should follow the same route in reverse.

Escorts will also be provided for residents who live within the closure. Foot traffic will be able to use the ‘Auld Bridge’ as a diversion route.

landslide in Keith.
Debris rolled down into the River Isla near Union Bridge on the A96 following a landslide. Image: Jasperimage

The bridge will be restored to one lane tomorrow, with the overarching repair project set to continue until Sunday May 18.

The works are being carried out by Amey, who maintain the A96 road, who say the work is necessary to “allow the road to fully re-open to traffic.”

