GALLERY: Aberdeen Comic Con wraps up after a thrilling weekend

Aberdeen Comic Con comes to an end after a weekend of celebrity guests, cosplay, and fan-filled excitement at P&J Live Fans packed the venue for one last round of excitement, cosplay, and unforgettable memories! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Jenna Scott March 2 2025, 5:17 pm Fanatics across the country have bid a fond farewell to this year's Aberdeen Comic Con once again An incredible line-up of celebrities from some of Hollywood's biggest movies and TV shows arrived at Aberdeen's P&J Live for a weekend of cosplay and activities. Over the event, thousands of fans gathered at the state-of-the-art venue for a chance to snap photos and secure autographs with their favourite stars. Don’t miss our gallery from Day 1: were you there? Let us know your favourite moments! Our photographer Kath Flannery was on hand today to catch a glimpse of the action at the P&J Live arena Ronnie Davison at Aberdeen Comic Con Fans from all over come together to celebrate the ultimate geek culture! The final day, but the excitement is still at full power! Daleks make their presence known at Aberdeen Comic Con! Fans took the spotlight, asking Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael their burning questions at Aberdeen Comic Con! Fans battled it out and tested their skills in a space filled with non-stop action and excitement! WWE excitement takes over Aberdeen Comic Con! Were you at Aberdeen Comic Con? Childhood nostalgia unlocked! Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael share stories at their Q&A panel at P&J Live WWE! Spotted at Aberdeen Comic Con? Mara Wilson shared behind-the-scenes stories and memories from Matilda at P&J Live! James Innes with Ayden and Emmie at Aberdeen Comic Con One last chance to soak in the magic Harry Potter fans show off their spellbinding costumes at Aberdeen Comic Con! Crowds at the Q&A with Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael at Aberdeen Comic Con Were you at Aberdeen Comic Con? An unforgettable Q&A with Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael at Aberdeen Comic Con! Fans got to hear behind-the-scenes stories and memories from Matilda at P&J Live! Q&A with Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael Did you attend Aberdeen Comic Con? Let us know your favourite moment! From comics to cosplay, every corner of Aberdeen Comic Con is filled with excitement! Fans are the heart of Aberdeen Comic Con, bringing the energy, excitement, and unforgettable moments all weekend long! Andy’s Man Club is a free, peer-to-peer support group for men aged 18 and up. The groups are a safe space to talk about issues or problems, and there’s no pressure to talk. Joker is that you? EXTERMINATE… or just pose for a photo! The stalls were packed with treasures—merch, collectables, and more at Aberdeen Comic Con! Who got a picture with our X-Wing? The Ultimate Prop Build! Fun at Aberdeen Comic Con From iconic autographs to unforgettable moments, Aberdeen Comic Con has something for everyone! Talented cosplayers showcased their incredible creations at the Cosplay Masquerade From intricate designs to epic transformations, the Cosplay Masquerade at Aberdeen Comic Con was a sight to behold! Josh Combe and Ethan Watt brought the Ghostbusters to life at Aberdeen Comic Con with their epic cosplay! The Cosplay Masquerade took the spotlight at Aberdeen Comic Con, showcasing the best of fandom creativity and passion! Incredible cosplays, epic performances, and tons of fun The costumes were nothing short of amazing The Cosplay Masquerade was filled with creativity and passion, Fans spun into action and battled it out for ultimate Beyblade glory! Fans took the stage in style at the Cosplay Masquerade, bringing their favourite characters to life in spectacular fashion! The spotlight was on some of the most amazing costumes at the Cosplay Masquerade Warren Fraser and Layla Shand showcased their artistic talents at the drawing table during Aberdeen Comic Con! Stalls filled with treasures from every fandom The Cosplay Masquerade was a true testament to the talent and passion of fans at Aberdeen Comic Con! The Gaming Zone at Aberdeen Comic Con was packed with excitement, challenges, and non-stop fun for all the gamers! Paddington was brought to life at Aberdeen Comic Con! Kerry and Stephen as Beetlejuice and Lydia at Aberdeen Comic Con Anime fans were in heaven at the Estasic Anime Stall! Fans found their favourite artwork and iconic prints to take home from Aberdeen Comic Con! From collectables to exclusive finds, Aberdeen Comic Con had something for every fan! Big queues, bigger excitement! Fans line up to meet their favourite stars at Aberdeen Comic Con! Doctor Who fans in full force, lining up to meet the legendary Alex Kingston at Aberdeen Comic Con Drop a comment below and tell us about your favourite costumes from Aberdeen Comic Con 2025!
