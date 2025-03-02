GALLERY: Aberdeen Comic Con wraps up after a thrilling weekend

Fanatics across the country have bid a fond farewell to this year’s Aberdeen Comic Con once again

An incredible line-up of celebrities from some of Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV shows arrived at Aberdeen’s P&J Live for a weekend of cosplay and activities.

Over the event, thousands of fans gathered at the state-of-the-art venue for a chance to snap photos and secure autographs with their favourite stars.

Don’t miss our gallery from Day 1: were you there? Let us know your favourite moments!

Our photographer Kath Flannery was on hand today to catch a glimpse of the action at the P&J Live arena

Did you attend Aberdeen Comic Con? Let us know your favourite moment!

Drop a comment below and tell us about your favourite costumes from Aberdeen Comic Con 2025!