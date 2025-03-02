New photos of Toff and James Watt reveal wedding outfits before Gardenstown ceremony

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has posted pictures of her and new husband James Watt in their wedding outfits.

Yesterday the Brewdog founder and “Toff” got married at a church in the Aberdeenshire coastal village of Gardenstown.

The shock news was announced when several pictures were shared online after the surprise service.

Seven pictures were posted with the newly married couple on James Watt’s fishing boat, with the TV star wearing a white dress and veil, while her husband wore his fisherman’s overalls.

Photos reveal couple in wedding outfits

In the new photos, which were taken at James Watt’s grandmother’s house before the ceremony, Toff is wearing a long dress and veil, while the Brewdog founder is in a suit.

Both are enjoying toast and jam while standing next to a fridge, which has a number of drawings and a picture of a fishing boat on it, as well as a lifebuoy on the wall.

Toff posted on Facebook that they were “so relaxed and happy”, adding, “we really did it our way”.

The pair got engaged in October last year and spend their time between the north-east and London, with Toff declaring her love for the region.

Yesterday’s service was held in private and came with only “48 hours notice”, although a bigger ceremory for family and friends is promised at a later date.

A Scottish honeymoon is due to take place soon, with Watt confirming this.

The former Brewdog chief executive’s father, Jim, died in August after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A fisherman by trade, the 69-year-old’s funeral was held in Gardenstown, which was described as his “favourite place”.