Just one Aberdeen primary makes list of 50 top schools in Scotland

Only one primary school in Aberdeen has made it onto a new list of the top 50 in the country.

Hazelhead Primary was the only primary in the region featured in a new league table published by the Sunday Times this week.

The list compiles the top 50 performing schools in Scotland, and is put together using data submitted by teachers.

The scoring marks pupils’ reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking.

The best have seen their marks rise to the top of the league table thanks to the use of “innovative teaching methods,” according to the report.

However, there was only one representative from Aberdeenshire to make it onto the list, while none from Moray or the Highlands made it.

Aberdeen school on the top 50 list

Hazelhead Primary School came in at number 28 on the list.

Meanwhile, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in West Lothian topped the list as St Catherine’s in Renfrewshire and St John’s in South Ayrshire made up second and third respectively.

The full list is as follows:

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, West Lothian

St Catherine’s Primary School, Renfrewshire

St John’s Primary School, Ayr South Ayrshire

Scotstoun Primary School, Glasgow City

Greenhill Primary School, North Lanarkshire

St Timothy’s Primary School, North Lanarkshire

Holmston Primary School, South Ayrshire

St Anthony’s Primary School, North Ayrshire

St Andrew’s RC Primary School, Dundee City

St Francis Xavier’s RC Primary School, Falkirk

St Anthony’s, North Ayrshire

Victoria Park Primary, Dundee City

St Ninian’s, West Lothian

Whitelees, North Lanarkshire

St John Ogilvie, West Lothian

St Francis Xavier’s, Falkirk

St Andrew’s, Falkirk

Holmston, South Ayrshire

Pentland, Edinburgh

Hyndland, Glasgow

Garrowhill, Glasgow

Forehill, South Ayrshire

Morningside, North Lanarkshire

St Joseph’s, Stepps

Clober, East Dunbartonshire

Windyknowe, West Lothian

Mount Vernon, Glasgow

Hazlehead, Aberdeen

Linlithgow, West Lothian

Peel, West Lothian

Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire

Towerbank, Edinburgh

Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire

Northmuir, Angus

Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Wester Overton, South Lanarkshire

St Bernadette’s, Falkirk

Craigdhu, East Dunbartonshire

Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire

Juniper Green, Edinburgh

Our Lady of the Missions, East Renfrewshire

Low Port, West Lothian

St Joseph’s, East Renfrewshire

Roseburn, Edinburgh

Dunipace, Falkirk

Westerton, East Dunbartonshire

Rosemount, Angus

Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire

Giffnock, East Renfrewshire

Baljaffray, East Dunbartonshire

