Just one Aberdeen primary makes list of 50 top schools in Scotland

No schools from Moray or the Highlands were recognised.

By Graham Fleming
The top 50 schools in Scotland have been published. Image: Tim Allen/DC Thomson
The top 50 schools in Scotland have been published. Image: Tim Allen/DC Thomson

Only one primary school in Aberdeen has made it onto a new list of the top 50 in the country.

Hazelhead Primary was the only primary in the region featured in a new league table published by the Sunday Times this week.

The list compiles the top 50 performing schools in Scotland, and is put together using data submitted by teachers.

The scoring marks pupils’ reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking.

The best have seen their marks rise to the top of the league table thanks to the use of “innovative teaching methods,” according to the report.

However, there was only one representative from Aberdeenshire to make it onto the list, while none from Moray or the Highlands made it.

Hazelhead Primary School was the only north-east representative. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeen school on the top 50 list

Hazelhead Primary School came in at number 28 on the list.

Meanwhile, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in West Lothian topped the list as St Catherine’s in Renfrewshire and St John’s in South Ayrshire made up second and third respectively.

The full list is as follows:

  • Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, West Lothian
  • St Catherine’s Primary School, Renfrewshire
  • St John’s Primary School, Ayr South Ayrshire
  • Scotstoun Primary School, Glasgow City
  • Greenhill Primary School, North Lanarkshire
  • St Timothy’s Primary School, North Lanarkshire
  • Holmston Primary School, South Ayrshire
  • St Anthony’s Primary School, North Ayrshire
  • St Andrew’s RC Primary School, Dundee City
  • St Francis Xavier’s RC Primary School, Falkirk
  • St Anthony’s, North Ayrshire
  • Victoria Park Primary, Dundee City
  •  St Ninian’s, West Lothian
  • Whitelees, North Lanarkshire
  • St John Ogilvie, West Lothian
  • St Francis Xavier’s, Falkirk
  • St Andrew’s, Falkirk
  •  Holmston, South Ayrshire
  • Pentland, Edinburgh
  • Hyndland, Glasgow
  • Garrowhill, Glasgow
  • Forehill, South Ayrshire
  • Morningside, North Lanarkshire
  • St Joseph’s, Stepps
  • Clober, East Dunbartonshire
  • Windyknowe, West Lothian
  • Mount Vernon, Glasgow
  • Hazlehead, Aberdeen
  • Linlithgow, West Lothian
  • Peel, West Lothian
  • Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire
  • Towerbank, Edinburgh
  • Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire
  • Northmuir, Angus
  • Mearns, East Renfrewshire
  • Wester Overton, South Lanarkshire
  • St Bernadette’s, Falkirk
  • Craigdhu, East Dunbartonshire
  • Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire
  • Juniper Green, Edinburgh
  • Our Lady of the Missions, East Renfrewshire
  • Low Port, West Lothian
  • St Joseph’s, East Renfrewshire
  • Roseburn, Edinburgh
  • Dunipace, Falkirk
  • Westerton, East Dunbartonshire
  • Rosemount, Angus
  • Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire
  • Giffnock, East Renfrewshire
  • Baljaffray, East Dunbartonshire

