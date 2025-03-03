Anger over 22% pay rise for councillors as council tax hike hits Oban residents

Readers of the Press and Journal have reacted with anger after councillors in Argyll and Bute awarded themselves a 22% pay rise, at the same time putting 9.9% onto council tax bills.

At the budget meeting of Argyll and Bute Council held last Thursday, councillors agreed to increase salaries for all councillors to £25,982, for senior councillors salaries will be £37,458. Area committee chairs, and the leader of the opposition will be paid £30,038.

The leader of the council gets £50,063, and the civic head/the provost will be paid £37,548.

Meanwhile, the council agreed to increase council tax.

Band D households will see council tax rise by £160.94 to £1,625.64, representing a 9.9% increase.

22% pay rise described as ‘shameful’

But many readers are clearly angry and disappointed with the move.

On a social media post sharing The Press and Journal‘s coverage of the budget, Inga Masterson described the move as “shameful”.

User, Head Selkie Darryl, laid out the bleak financial picture for many: “Add on your 6% energy costs and there are going to be some difficult times for those already struggling.

“Also, all other non-essential services (like birth, marriage and death have gone up), catching rats and anything else.”

He suggested: “Then second homes and business rentals (Air B&B) should all be taxed again since these are adding to the housing shortage for local people, impacting recruitment and affecting businesses and public sector organisations as a result.”

Kelly Connal said: “Shocking no wonder people are struggling and it’s only going to get worse wages aren’t going up it’s shambolic!”

‘22% pay rise, they are good to themselves’

Sharing a sad emoji, Graham Hill said: “22% pay rise, they are good to themselves.”

Reflecting on the 9.9% council tax rise, Les Wright wrote: “So 9% more potholes will be filled, and bins emptied 9% more often right? Right?”

Arlene Campbell wrote: “Rent just went up by an extra £30 with West Highland. Electricity bills are huge, now this, how are people supposed to survive on minimum wage?”

Pay rise did not have unanimous agreement

During the council meeting held last Thursday, there was no unanimous agreement about the pay rise.

Jennifer Kean, an independent councillor from Kintyre, said: “We should not accept any increase more than the council staff.”

Councillor Anne Horn, from Tarbert, said: “Not everyone had the luxury of a second job when working as a councillor.

“Councillors work all day, and late at night. The extra money will allow me to donate and support local groups.”

Luna Martin, Oban North and Lorn, said: “Although some councillors may be able to accept and donate money, some can’t.

“We need to be mindful of those who are single parents, or single-income families.”

Opposition leader Gary Mulvaney said he agreed with the increase to councillors’ salaries.

Defending the pay rise, Argyll and Bute Council leader, Jim Lynch told The Press and Journal: “These are national arrangements which apply to every single Scottish local authority.

“Councils must implement these arrangements, and it’s up to individual councillors what they do in regard to that pay.

“The Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC) review, which gave rise to these national recommendations, started in 2023 after last reporting in 2011.

“Local government employee pay rates are also set nationally and outwith the control of an individual local authority.

“The SLARC recommendations are an important part of the wider work on overcoming barriers to election.

‘Being a councillor often ends up being more than a full-time job’

Saying the pay rise would allow anyone, whatever their background, to become a councillor, he said: “Local democracy needs to be open to as many people as possible, not just those who can afford to stand for election.

“With the introduction of salaries for councillors, more people can consider getting involved in local government where before they may not have been able to do so.

“This also means that community representation is more realistic and open to young people, parents, and many other groups who are under-represented in local government.”

