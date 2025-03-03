Swan suffers fatal neck wound in savage dog attack at Brodie Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Swan suffers fatal neck wound in savage dog attack at Brodie Castle

The bird named Franky was put out of her misery after suffering for weeks following the bite.

By Ross Hempseed
Franky was left with bite wounds on her neck following a dog attack.
Franky was left with bite wounds on her neck following a dog attack. Image: SSPCA.

A swan has been put to sleep after sustaining a neck injury during a brutal dog attack on the grounds of Brodie Castle.

Franky was rescued from a pond on the Brodie Castle estate on February 5 after being spotted with a badly injured neck.

Despite her injuries, the frightened bird managed to evade animal welfare officers from the Scottish SPCA for two days.

Officers Lynn Cruickshank and Mich Mann were desperate to get her off the water.

SSPCA animal welfare officers spent two days trying to capture Franky.
SSPCA animal welfare officers spent two days trying to capture Franky. Image: SSPCA.

Ms Cruickshank said: “Despite being injured, she was still swimming strongly and flying low.

“We needed to use a boat to reach her and, after quite a chase, I eventually hooked her. She was exhausted, but it was the only option we had left.

“We had a quick look, and the wounds on her neck were quite bad. The base of her neck was swollen.

Vets forced to end suffering of injured swan after dog attack

“She was then transferred to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre so she could be seen by our vets quickly.”

The pond, located on the estate, is a prime destination for nature lovers and dog walkers.

When Franky was taken in, she was found with multiple dog bites on her neck and more than 10 leeches in her nose.

Vets tried to save the suffering swan but there was too much damage. Image: SSPCA.

She was doing well, but she suddenly stopped eating after developing abscesses in her neck above the wound site.

While vets attempted to operate in time, it became clear that there was too much damage, and they made the decision to end her suffering.

The Scottish SPCA says this incident is a reminder to keep dogs under control in areas where wildlife is present.

They added that dog attacks on swans are on the rise.

The charity urges anyone who witnesses a dog attack or an injured animal in need to contact the charity’s helpline at 03000 999 999.

Conversation