‘It’s a Which? Hunt’: Fort William is a brilliant place to visit, despite ‘worst destination’ tag

Fort William have hit back over a report naming it as the worst destination for a short break in a “small city” in the UK – arguing it is one of the best.

The Lochaber capital plummeted to the bottom of the rankings in a Which? customer satisfaction survey—but not everyone agrees.

It ranked last in the survey for 2024, despite being known as Scotland’s outdoor capital and receiving praise for its lack of crowds.

Fort William is home to Ben Nevis

Fort William has much to offer, from shops, sports and stunning scenery to major attractions.

Supporters point to visitors who get the trip of a lifetime when they make their way up Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain.

“The Fort” boasts outstanding natural beauty and important historical sites—such as the original fort – and there is the regular presence of the Jacobite Steam Train, also known as the Hogwarts Express.

It is a popular spot for winter sports enthusiasts and boasts museums, excellent cycle routes and a geopark in the surrounding area.

It is also the finishing point of the West Highland Way.

And yet it wasn’t highly rated for its attractions.

Which? survey results

A customer satisfaction survey of 3,967 Which? members asked people to rate UK cities and towns they had visited for leisure.

Those surveyed had stayed at least one night in the past two years.

Fort William landed at the bottom of the “small UK cities” category with a score of just 58%.

Here’s how it scored out of five stars:

Two stars for food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights and shopping.

Two stars for ease of getting around.

Three stars for parking.

Three stars for value for money.

Four stars for lack of crowds.

It shared the bottom spot with Torquay, England.

At the top of the rankings, Wells and Durham in England claimed first and second place, while St Andrews in Scotland ranked third.

Inverness and Oban placed 13th and 14th, respectively.

How much do you pay for a hotel in Fort William?

Hotels and accommodation came in for criticism.

Which? found the average cost of a one-night stay in Fort William to be £135, rising to £270 for two nights.

A search on Booking.com for a two-night stay on July 1, 2025, for two adults showed:

Fort William Backpackers (mixed dormitory): £120

UHI Fort William campus accommodation (double room): £173

Station Cottage (double room): £394

The Distillery Guest House (double room, breakfast included): £358

Ardhu House (sleeps nine): £5,195

Stronchreggan View Guest House (double room, “fabulous” rating): £1,800

Inverlochy Castle Hotel (double room, breakfast included): £1,590

While Fort William is home to a number of highly rated cafés and restaurants, some of the visitors who took part in the survey described the food offering harshly, as both”overpriced” and “abysmal.”

‘It’s a Which? Hunt’

Tourists did praise Fort William’s lack of crowds and many described Ben Nevis as “outstanding”.

In 2022, Which? ranked the Fort William to Mallaig railway line as the 10th most scenic in Europe—beaten by the Ffestiniog Railway, the Bergen Line and the Glacier Express.

Mark Linfield, community council chairman, branded the report as a “Which? Hunt”.

He said: “I am pleased to say the number of visitors we get returning year on year would suggest the Fort and surrounding area is a lovely place to visit and also to live in.”

The area’s MP Angus MacDonald, who was born and raised in the area, completely disagrees with the Which? findings and said: “Fort William High Street is an extremely attractive cobbled pedestrian precinct lined with local cafes and shops.

“Ben Nevis towers over this seaside town and whether snow-capped hills or bathed in sunlight, the centre of the town is lovely.

“Yes, of course the bypass is a huge disadvantage and visitors just shoot past without seeing the delights within.”

“The council have produced a masterplan for improvements. All we need is the money!

“Come, stay a while.”

The Which? analysis took place in May 2024, and was shared with Glasgow Live on Sunday, March 3 2025.

Booking.com prices were checked on March 3, and are liable to change.

