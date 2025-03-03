‘It’s a Which? Hunt’: Fort William is a brilliant place to visit, despite ‘worst destination’ tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘It’s a Which? Hunt’: Fort William is a brilliant place to visit, despite ‘worst destination’ tag

According to research by Which? Fort William shared the bottom slot with Torquay for places to visit for a short stay in the UK.

By Louise Glen
Farine will be on Fort William High Street.
Is Fort William a terrible place to visit? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fort William have hit back over a report naming it as the worst destination for a short break in a “small city” in the UK – arguing it is one of the best.

The Lochaber capital plummeted to the bottom of the rankings in a Which? customer satisfaction survey—but not everyone agrees.

It ranked last in the survey for 2024, despite being known as Scotland’s outdoor capital and receiving praise for its lack of crowds.

Fort William is home to Ben Nevis

Fort William worst destination
Visitor often make their way up Ben Nevis. Image: Natalie Florence.

Fort William has much to offer, from shops, sports and stunning scenery to major attractions.

Supporters point to visitors who get the trip of a lifetime when they make their way up Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain.

“The Fort” boasts outstanding natural beauty and important historical sites—such as the original fort – and there is the regular presence of the Jacobite Steam Train, also known as the Hogwarts Express.

It is a popular spot for winter sports enthusiasts and boasts museums, excellent cycle routes and a geopark in the surrounding area.

It is also the finishing point of the West Highland Way.

And yet it wasn’t highly rated for its attractions.

Which? survey results

A customer satisfaction survey of 3,967 Which? members asked people to rate UK cities and towns they had visited for leisure.

Those surveyed had stayed at least one night in the past two years.

Fort William landed at the bottom of the “small UK cities” category with a score of just 58%.

Here’s how it scored out of five stars:

  • Two stars for food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights and shopping.
  • Two stars for ease of getting around.
  • Three stars for parking.
  • Three stars for value for money.
  • Four stars for lack of crowds.

It shared the bottom spot with Torquay, England.

At the top of the rankings, Wells and Durham in England claimed first and second place, while St Andrews in Scotland ranked third.

Inverness and Oban placed 13th and 14th, respectively.

How much do you pay for a hotel in Fort William?

Inverlochy Castle in Fort William.
Inverlochy Castle Hotel in Fort William costs £1,590 for two nights for two people including breakfast. Image: Supplied.

Hotels and accommodation came in for criticism.

Which? found the average cost of a one-night stay in Fort William to be £135, rising to £270 for two nights.

A search on Booking.com for a two-night stay on July 1, 2025, for two adults showed:

  • Fort William Backpackers (mixed dormitory): £120
  • UHI Fort William campus accommodation (double room): £173
  • Station Cottage (double room): £394
  • The Distillery Guest House (double room, breakfast included): £358
  • Ardhu House (sleeps nine): £5,195
  • Stronchreggan View Guest House (double room, “fabulous” rating): £1,800
  • Inverlochy Castle Hotel (double room, breakfast included): £1,590

While Fort William is home to a number of highly rated cafés and restaurants, some of the visitors who took part in the survey described the food offering harshly, as both”overpriced” and “abysmal.”

‘It’s a Which? Hunt’

Angus MacDonald
Angus MacDonald MP completely disagrees with the image of Fort William portrayed in the report. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Tourists did praise Fort William’s lack of crowds and many described Ben Nevis as “outstanding”.

In 2022, Which? ranked the Fort William to Mallaig railway line as the 10th most scenic in Europe—beaten by the Ffestiniog Railway, the Bergen Line and the Glacier Express.

Mark Linfield, community council chairman, branded the report as a “Which? Hunt”.

He said: “I am pleased to say the number of visitors we get returning year on year would suggest the Fort and surrounding area is a lovely place to visit and also to live in.”

The area’s MP Angus MacDonald, who was born and raised in the area, completely disagrees with the Which? findings and said: “Fort William High Street is an extremely attractive cobbled pedestrian precinct lined with local cafes and shops.

“Ben Nevis towers over this seaside town and whether snow-capped hills or bathed in sunlight, the centre of the town is lovely.

“Yes, of course the bypass is a huge disadvantage and visitors just shoot past without seeing the delights within.”

“The council have produced a masterplan for improvements. All we need is the money!

“Come, stay a while.”

The Which? analysis took place in May 2024, and was shared with Glasgow Live on Sunday, March 3 2025. 

Booking.com prices were checked on March 3, and are liable to change. 

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox and join in the conversation on Facebook. 

Conversation