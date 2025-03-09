In Pictures: Inverness Half Marathon marks 40th milestone

Thousands of dedicated runners took on the challenge of the Inverness Half Marathon to raise money for charity.

The Inverness Half Marathon has been so popular this year it sold out early with 3,355 people who signed up for the Half Marathon and 1,500 for the 5k. This year also celebrates the 40th anniversary since it started in 1985.

Runners enjoyed the scenic route passing areas such as Loch Ness, The Ness Islands and the The Ness Walk finishing at Inverness Leisure Centre. Many spectators came out in support to cheer on the runners and welcome them at the end of the race.

The event also had support from sponsors such as High5 and RUN4IT and 9 different partners such as Highland Council and New Start Highland.

Here are the best moments from the day.