In Pictures: Inverness Half Marathon marks 40th milestone

Inverness Half Marathon celebrates it's 40th milestone with thousands of runners in attendance.

Tony and Beverley celebrate crossing the line in the Inverness Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell
Tony and Beverley celebrate crossing the line in the Inverness Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell
By Emma Grady

Thousands of dedicated runners took on the challenge of the Inverness Half Marathon to raise money for charity.

The Inverness Half Marathon has been so popular this year it sold out early with 3,355 people who signed up for the Half Marathon and 1,500 for the 5k. This year also celebrates the 40th anniversary since it started in 1985.

Runners enjoyed the scenic route passing areas such as Loch Ness, The Ness Islands and the The Ness Walk finishing at Inverness Leisure Centre. Many spectators came out in support to cheer on the runners and welcome them at the end of the race.

The event also had support from sponsors such as High5 and RUN4IT and 9 different partners such as Highland Council and New Start Highland.

Here are the best moments from the day.

Friends pose for a photo before the race. Image: Jasperimage
Looking calm before the race. Image: Jasperimage
Helpers at the event. Image: Jasperimage
Time for a selfie. Image: Jasperimage
First Frame runner, Julie McElroy with friends at the start of the Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell
And they’re off! Image: Jasperimage
Runners get underway at the start of the Inverness Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell
A thumbs up from the fire service! Image: Jasperimage
Enjoying the run! Image: Jasperimage
Smiles along the way. Image: Jasperimage
Cruising along. Image: Jasperimage
Looking cheerful! Image:  Jasperimage
Grit and determination! Image: Jasperimage
Along the river. Image: Eilidh Marshall
A beautiful day for the race. Image: Eilidh Marshall
Spectators watch on. Image:  Jasperimage
Pushing hard towards the finish! Image: Jasperimage
Over the finish line!  Image: Jasperimage
Watching on from the sidelines. Image: Jasperimage
Youngsters running hard together! Image: Jasperimage
Digging deep towards the finish line! Image: Jasperimage
Over the line. Image:  Jasperimage
A young competitor. Image:  Jasperimage
Shaun Walker crosses the line of the Half Marathon with a helping hand. Image: Paul Campbell
Buzzing at crossing the line is Stuarty Moran. Image:  Paul Campbell
A runner celebrates crossing the line for the half marathon. Image: Paul Campbell
Fireman, Tomas Zwiczala completes the Inverness Half Marathon kitted out in uniform. Image: Paul Campbell
Jamie Crowe wins the Inverness Half Marathon in a time of 1:05:19. Image: Paul Campbell
Nacy Scott wins the Inverness Half Marathon female in a time of 1:13:24 pictured with 2nd place Naomi Lang (left) and Brogan Wallace who finished 3rd. Image: Paul Campbell
Jamie Crowe wins the Inverness Half Marathon in a time of 1:05:19 pictured with 2nd placed Sean Chalmers (left) and Ryan Thomson who finished 3rd. Image: Paul Campbell

