Watch: Shocking footage shows lucky escape for driver as lorries collide on A96

Video footage shows the shocking moment two lorries collided on the A96, resulting in one dispersing a log into oncoming traffic.

The incident took place last Monday on the A96 at Pitcaple, resulting in the road being closed for a period of time.

Dave Abernethy was driving along the road when the events unfolded before him.

The warning signs were there, and offshore telecom engineer Dave prepared for the worst.

He said: “I’d been following it for a while and I was already wary. In the very top row in the middle, it looked as though the logs weren’t all the way to the ratchet strap. I was thinking if the lorry went over a bump they could come free so I was already treating it with caution.

“Of course, it was a shock, but it also wasn’t entirely unexpected. Maybe I’ve got a bit of a sixth sense!

“Partly by good fortune and partly by fluke, my car was completely fine. I saw the low-loader coming and I thought it might be a bit tight so I had already started braking.

“When I got out and saw that the log was under my door, I said blimey, I didn’t even feel it! However, watching back the footage it came in lengthways and must have turned out the side.”

Lucky A96 escape for motorist

The initial shock of the event didn’t seem to hit the 57-year-old, and it was only after that he realised how bad it could have been.

Dave said: “It was more after the event I was thinking what if I had been closer and a big bit of metal or that log could have came through the windscreen.

“In the moment I just thought break! Then I composed myself as it seemed as if though nothing was touched.”

Dave said: “No one particularly loves driving behind log lorries. One thing I’d never considered is what if a lorry going the other way hits it, but now we know!

“I’ll certainly be leaving even more room next time.”

Is there enough room on the A96?

The accident once again brings up the issues with the width of the road, and what more could be done to make it safer.

Dave said: “I’ve never really had anything like this happen on the road before. I’m of the view that it should be dualled, mainly due to the frustration of journey times.”

“There were a few comments from the video on Facebook with people questioning why the drivers didn’t stop. I’d like to just confirm to everyone that they definitely did stop.

“The police were in attendance and they closed the road to let the lorry reverse back down to Oyne where there is a big lay-by, before letting us carry on.”