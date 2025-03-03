Watch: Shocking footage shows lucky escape for driver as lorries collide on A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Shocking footage shows lucky escape for driver as lorries collide on A96

The driver who captured the crash revealed how it was a fluke that the falling log missed his car.

By Jamie Sinclair

Video footage shows the shocking moment two lorries collided on the A96, resulting in one dispersing a log into oncoming traffic.

The incident took place last Monday on the A96 at Pitcaple, resulting in the road being closed for a period of time.

Dave Abernethy was driving along the road when the events unfolded before him.

The warning signs were there, and offshore telecom engineer Dave prepared for the worst.

He said: “I’d been following it for a while and I was already wary. In the very top row in the middle, it looked as though the logs weren’t all the way to the ratchet strap. I was thinking if the lorry went over a bump they could come free so I was already treating it with caution.

Debris from the lorry starts spilling on to the road in front of Dave. Image: Dave Abernethy.

“Of course, it was a shock, but it also wasn’t entirely unexpected. Maybe I’ve got a bit of a sixth sense!

“Partly by good fortune and partly by fluke, my car was completely fine. I saw the low-loader coming and I thought it might be a bit tight so I had already started braking.

“When I got out and saw that the log was under my door, I said blimey, I didn’t even feel it! However, watching back the footage it came in lengthways and must have turned out the side.”

Lucky A96 escape for motorist

The initial shock of the event didn’t seem to hit the 57-year-old, and it was only after that he realised how bad it could have been.

Dave said: “It was more after the event I was thinking what if I had been closer and a big bit of metal or that log could have came through the windscreen.

“In the moment I just thought break! Then I composed myself as it seemed as if though nothing was touched.”

Dave said: “No one particularly loves driving behind log lorries. One thing I’d never considered is what if a lorry going the other way hits it, but now we know!

“I’ll certainly be leaving even more room next time.”

Dave was helped by other drivers who stopped to clear the road. Image: Dave Abernethy.

Is there enough room on the A96?

The accident once again brings up the issues with the width of the road, and what more could be done to make it safer.

Dave said: “I’ve never really had anything like this happen on the road before. I’m of the view that it should be dualled, mainly due to the frustration of journey times.”

“There were a few comments from the video on Facebook with people questioning why the drivers didn’t stop. I’d like to just confirm to everyone that they definitely did stop.

“The police were in attendance and they closed the road to let the lorry reverse back down to Oyne where there is a big lay-by, before letting us carry on.”

