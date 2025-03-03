Elgin railway station car park to close for nearly two weeks: Here’s where you can park instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Elgin railway station car park to close for nearly two weeks: Here’s where you can park instead

The temporary closure includes the car park, the taxi rank and the pick-up/drop-off points

By Ena Saracevic
Moray Council is carrying out resurfacing works. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray Council is carrying out resurfacing works. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Elgin railway station car park is closing for several days.

Starting from today, Elgin railway station car park will be closed due to resurfacing works.

The work, carried out by Moray Council, is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, March 12.

The temporary closure includes the car park, the taxi rank and the pick-up/drop-off points. However, the main pavement to Station Road will remain accessible.

Elgin railway station busy with commuters. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In a post to social media yesterday, Scotrail said:Moray Council will be carrying out resurfacing works to the car park at Elgin station, beginning tomorrow, Monday, 3 March.

“The station car park, taxi rank & pick-up/drop off points will be unavailable during this time.

“Please note that the main pavement to Station Road will remain accessible.

“Work here is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, 12 March.”

Where can I park instead?

Parking charges can be made either at pay and display machines located in the car parks or alternatively with an app, online or via the phone with PaybyPhone.

All pay and display car parks, with the exception of multi-storey car parks, are open 24/7.

  • Moray Street car park: Open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday. It is £3 to park for three to four hours between those times. There is 102 parking spaces.
  • Batchen Lane multi-storey car park: It is £2 per day to park at Batchen Lane from Monday to Saturday between 7am and 7pm, as well as Sunday from 9am to 6pm. There is 210 parking spaces.
  • Northfield Terrace car park: From Monday to Saturday, it is £5 to park at Northfield Terrace for over four hours between 8am and 6pm. There is 74 parking spaces.
  • St Giles multi-storey car park (levels one and two): The car park is open from Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm. On Sunday it is open from 9am to 6pm. It is £5 to park for over four hours.
Pay and display machine at Moray Street in Elgin.
Moray Street car park is the closest to the railway station. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

All pay and display car parks have free parking on Sunday.

Conversation