Woman attacked by collie in Aberdeen needed hospital treatment for bite

A woman required hospital treatment after a border collie jumped up and bit her in Aberdeen.

At 9am on Thursday, the woman was walking near Smithfield Drive in Middlefield when she was approached by a man walking a collie.

The dog jumped up and bit her.

She required treatment at hospital.

The man is described as white, around 50-60 years old with white hair and was wearing a distinctive black leather jacket with tartan lining.

The dog is black and white with a large white patch on its chest. It was also wearing a blue rope collar.

Officers looking for witnesses to come forward

Constable Matthew Dickinson said: “We are appealing for anyone that may have saw this man last Thursday or knows anyone matching this description.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1660 of February 28.”