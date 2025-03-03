News Woman attacked by collie in Aberdeen needed hospital treatment for bite She was walking in Middlefield when the dog jumped up at her. By Ena Saracevic March 3 2025, 12:00 pm March 3 2025, 12:00 pm Share Woman attacked by collie in Aberdeen needed hospital treatment for bite Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6705151/border-collie-bit-woman-middlefield/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers are looking for witnesses to come forward. Image: DC Thomson A woman required hospital treatment after a border collie jumped up and bit her in Aberdeen. At 9am on Thursday, the woman was walking near Smithfield Drive in Middlefield when she was approached by a man walking a collie. The dog jumped up and bit her. She required treatment at hospital. The man is described as white, around 50-60 years old with white hair and was wearing a distinctive black leather jacket with tartan lining. The dog is black and white with a large white patch on its chest. It was also wearing a blue rope collar. Officers looking for witnesses to come forward Constable Matthew Dickinson said: “We are appealing for anyone that may have saw this man last Thursday or knows anyone matching this description. “Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1660 of February 28.”
Conversation