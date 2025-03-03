Man charged with ‘driving offences’ after video goes viral

A 30-year-old man has been charged with ‘driving offences’ in Inverness after video footage went viral.

Police traced the driver of a black BMW M3 in connection with erratic driving on the city’s Seafield Road on Sunday.

Officers were alerted to potential criminal behaviour after a video began circulating on social media, showing a car “drifting” near to Highland Industrial Supplies.

The short clip shows a car swerve and spin along Seafield Road before crashing a short distance away.

Man charged with driving offences

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a black BMW M3 being driven in a dangerous manner in the Seafield Road area of Inverness on Sunday, March 2.

“A 30-year-old man has been charged with a driving offence and a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.