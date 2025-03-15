GALLERY: Aberdeen celebrates 30 years of rivalry with annual boat race on the River Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Aberdeen celebrates 30 years of rivalry with annual boat race on the River Dee

Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University go head to head in a battle to be crowned Boat Race Champion 2025

Aberdeen University with the trophy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University with the trophy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

Aberdeen celebrates 30 Years of Rivalry in Annual Boat Race

In a celebration of the 30th annual Aberdeen Boat Race the University of Aberdeen Boat Club (AUBC) and Robert Gordon University Boat Club (RGUBC) battled it out on a 3.5km stretch of the River Dee on Saturday 15 March.

Known as the north-east’s answer to the prestigious Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, it has been running since 1996 and is currently the longest-running boat race in Scotland.

The 2025 programme began at 12:15 with a guest reception, followed by a series of races, including the Universities’ Second Crews Race at 13:05 and the Alumni Boat Race at 13:25. The highlight of the day, the Aberdeen Boat Race, took place at 14:30, with the victorious crew lifting the trophy at 15:00.

The annual event drew large crowds along the riverbanks, celebrating the fierce but friendly rivalry between the two universities

Our press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the best moments from the race.

Having a great day out at Aberdeen Boat Race.
Big cheers for the rowers.
Eyes on the race and sipping pints.
Enjoying the race from the banks.
Fans enjoy the excitement of the race.
Enjoying Aberdeen Boat Race with a pint.
Cheering on from the banks.
Fans out in support.
Cheering on the rowers.
Spectators enjoying the thrill of the race.
The best view!
Trying to join the race.
Racing down the River Dee.
Aberdeen Uni embark on the main race.
Capturing the best moments.
A sea of supporters.
Excitement filling the air at Aberdeen Boat Race.
Supporters on the banks.
Aberdeen Uni moments before the race.
Aberdeen Uni getting ready to start the race.
Crowds cheer the rowers on.
Fans out to enjoy the action of the race.
Aberdeen Uni win the Alumni Race.
RGU Second Crew.
RGU in the Alumni Race.
Big cheers from the shore.
Winners of the Alumni Race, Aberdeen Uni.
RGU embark on the main race.
Spectators full of excitement.
Rowers in the RGU Second Crew.
A group of friends enjoying the day at Aberdeen Boat Race.
Aberdeen Boat Club spectators.
RGU in the Alumni Race.
Piper Hobday and Mason Morgan.
Leocadia Urquhart and Josh Graves.
Aberdeen University second crew win their race.
A closer look at Aberdeen University second crew who won their race.

Conversation