GALLERY: Aberdeen celebrates 30 years of rivalry with annual boat race on the River Dee

Aberdeen celebrates 30 Years of Rivalry in Annual Boat Race

In a celebration of the 30th annual Aberdeen Boat Race the University of Aberdeen Boat Club (AUBC) and Robert Gordon University Boat Club (RGUBC) battled it out on a 3.5km stretch of the River Dee on Saturday 15 March.

Known as the north-east’s answer to the prestigious Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, it has been running since 1996 and is currently the longest-running boat race in Scotland.

The 2025 programme began at 12:15 with a guest reception, followed by a series of races, including the Universities’ Second Crews Race at 13:05 and the Alumni Boat Race at 13:25. The highlight of the day, the Aberdeen Boat Race, took place at 14:30, with the victorious crew lifting the trophy at 15:00.

The annual event drew large crowds along the riverbanks, celebrating the fierce but friendly rivalry between the two universities

Our press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the best moments from the race.