Police to stage ‘collision reconstruction’ at scene of A9 crash that killed Inverness mother-of-two

Investigators will gather at the crash site, at the junction with Culloden Road at Inshes, this evening.

By Michelle Henderson
Ashleigh Watson, 31, died in a crash on the A9 in December. Image: UNPIXS
Police investigating the death of 31-year-old Ashleigh Watson who died in a crash on the A9 will this evening stage a “collision reconstruction”.

The Inverness mother-of-two died just five days before Christmas following a crash involving the Citroen DS3 in which she was travelling.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday December 20, on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man who was also in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

More than two months on from the tragedy, investigators are preparing to gather at the crash site, at the junction with Culloden Road at Inshes, this evening.

 

Police car with cones and a road closed sign.
Short road closures will be put in place tonight on the A9 and Culloden Road sliproad as police stage the reconstruction. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A9 road closures imposed as police reconstruct December crash

Temporary road closures will be in place on both the A9 and sliproad from 8pm.

Work on site is expected to go on throughout the evening as officers try and piece together the events leading up to Ashleigh’s death.

Police have stressed disruption will be kept to a minimum, thanking motorists for their “patience and understanding”.

A statement, posted on social media reads: “Road policing officers will be carrying out collision reconstruction work on the A9 junction with the B9006 at Inshes in Inverness this evening.

“Work will take place on the road and slip road southbound from around 8pm.

“This will include short road closures and we will keep any disruption to a minimum.

“Thanks in advance for the patience and understanding of any road users affected.”

News of Ashleigh’s death shocked the local community.

Social media was filled with tributes to the Inverness mother-of-two, describing her as a “beautiful soul” and “one-of-a-kind”.

Conversation