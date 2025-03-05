Trump at Balmoral? 80% of readers say no – here’s what both sides say

It has caused one of the biggest diplomatic rows in many years: the spectacle of US president, Donald Trump, and his VP, JD Vance, berating Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

The two Americans were scornful of their supposed guest for failing to say thank you for the “massive” investment which the Americans have put into protecting the war-torn country against Vladimir Putin’s invading Russian troops.

When the talks stalled, Mr Zelenskyy was thrown out of the White House.

Just 24 hours earlier, the president and Sir Keir Starmer had enjoyed a much more cordial meeting in the same venue, especially after the Prime Minister handed over a letter from King Charles III, inviting Trump to a state visit to Britain this year… with a trip to Balmoral in Deeside potentially on the cards.

We’ve spoken with local figures from all across the north-east to hear what they had to say about the possibility of this visit, and polled our readership as well on the prospect.

Read on to hear what our readers and local figures had to say, and find out the results of the poll…

‘Refusing a Balmoral trip would show our contempt’ says former Council Provost

On the King’s letter to the American President, the proposition of a Balmoral visit was visible (thanks to Mr Trump clearly displaying it to TV cameras).

The idea of a state visit has sparked anger among many people, not least the more than 250,000 signatories of two different petitions.

Yet, amid all the sound and fury, the matter isn’t as clear-cut as Scotland rejecting Trump en masse…

Hamish Vernal, the former Provost of Aberdeenshire Council, told the Press & Journal he was “disgusted” by the manner in which Trump and Vance had treated Zelenskyy.

He said: “Having signed the petition against President Trump’s visit to Balmoral, his behaviour in recent times leaves a lot to be desired from someone routinely described as “the leader of the free world” or “the most powerful man in the world”.

“His conduct over losing the election to Joe Biden marked him as an entitled loser.

“His very recent bullying tactics over the visit by the president of Ukraine showed the unpleasant side of his nature. Narcissistic, thin-skinned and ego-driven are not characteristics which lend themselves to being president of the USA.

“We have few ways of showing our contempt for his behaviour, but refusing to grant him a visit to meet the King at Balmoral is one of them.”

However, some observers believe that such a move could spark a breakdown in relations between the US and Scotland and jeopardise such important factors as whisky exports and transatlantic tourism between the two sectors.

And others are convinced that King Charles III can be an intermediary in striving to end the impasse of the three-year conflict for control of Ukraine…

‘We need him on side’ says local Deeside councillor

Former SNP and now Independent Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett, is among those who back the state visit.

She said: “The world is a very dangerous and troubled place and our leaders need to work together to try and find solutions.

“If the invitation to President Trump is the path to finding peace and security for the people of Ukraine and wider, it has to be a positive step in the right direction.

“Trump is democratically elected by arguably the most powerful nation in the world and we need him on side.

“Obtaining peace has to be the most important issue here – and if the King can help secure that, good on him!”

Fairway to heaven?

The irony isn’t lost on some that the seeds for Trump’s presidential run a decade ago were perhaps sown by his experiences while building a golf course at Balmedie.

At the outset, he and the late First Minister, Alex Salmond, seemed united in creating what the Republican politician claimed would be the “best course in the world.”

However, the subsequent developments led to some local residents arguing Trump was a bully who used strong-arm tactics to get his way.

Photographer Alicia Bruce charted the fight by Michael and Molly Forbes and others such as Moira and David Milne to protect their properties.

Alicia told me this week: “It [the state visit] sets a very dangerous precedent. Time and time again, Trump shows us who he is and displays his lack of humanity.

“It’s sickening to see this abhorrent behaviour being rewarded. We looked on in horror, but not surprise, at how he attempted to humiliate president Zelenskyy.

“This lack of humility and bullying was first shown to us in Scotland when he labelled crofter Mike Forbes as ‘the village idiot’ almost 20 years ago.

“Yet the red carpet is being rolled out for Trump once again.”

Despite these concerns, many in the north-east business community have developed an affinity with Trump and his commitment to pursuing large-scale projects.

Conrad Ritchie, who ran for Reform in a recent by-election for Fraserburgh and District, and who launched Scotia Engineering Solutions this year, said he didn’t always agree with the president’s methods, but admired his energy.

‘It would be wise to continue with the visit’ says Reform candidate

He said: “I am mindful of the positive investment the Trump organisation has made in our local economy, which should be applauded, regardless of your political beliefs.

“I think it would be wise to continue with the visit, because cancellation could damage relations between the UK and the US and we certainly don’t want that.

“I agree the [White House] meeting was unhelpful, but, of course, the media made it look like a one-sided ambush.

“Trump and Vance have been being portrayed in a negative manner, and yet Zelenskyy failed to express respect and appeared detached.

“He is portrayed as a war hero, but many people in mainland Europe, particularly in places such as Slovakia, regard him as a weak untrustworthy dictator.

He added: “So let’s use it the visit to put the north east on the global map for the right reasons.”

According to Reuters, in February, Mr Zelenskyy’s approval rating was 63% among Ukrainians.

What do our readers have to say?

In our poll, 80% of readers (323) said Donald Trump should not be welcomed to Balmoral for a visit.

And 20% of readers (80) said that he should.

This reflects another poll published on March 4 by Ipsos Scotland, which found that seven out of 10 Scots had an unfavourable view of the US President.

Here’s what our readers had to say on the matter when we invited them to comment.

Michael Sinclair wrote: “The invitation was a sweetener to keep him on side to protect the security of Ukraine and rest of Europe from Putin.

“It looks as though the plan has backfired and he is now playing Russian roulette, if you pardon the pun, with all the parties involved.

“Mind games and reverse psychology seems to be the way with Trump, maybe we should do the same with him.”

Audrey Gill said: “Absolutely not.

“Convicted felon, bully, and disrespected the Queen last time he was here.

“Pandering to his over-inflated ego.

“Why should Scotland bear the cost of this?

“Let him go to Downing Steet if he must come.”

“Absolutely not,” wrote another reader. “He’s a disgusting excuse for a human being, and a disgrace to his country.”

Was anyone in favour of a Balmoral visit?

However, not all our readers who commented were in favour of blocking a Balmoral visit.

Margo Macdonald commented: “Why not?

“Who are we to judge with the state of our government.

“Think he should apologise for losing his temper with Zelenskyy though. Not a good Christian witness.”

Ethel Dam said he should be welcomed, and suggested “a few days of outdoor activities”.

She added: “Fishing, hunting, and end the day at the pub. I am sure he will leave Balmoral a wiser man.”