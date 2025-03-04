Flood warning issued for Western Isles

A flood warning has been issued for the Braighe causeway in the Western Isles from 9.30am today, Tuesday.

The warning, issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), is for high tide when flooding from the sea is expected at the Braighe.

The high tides mean the Braighe may be closed today.

Spray and debris may result in the closure of the Braighe

A warning on Sepa’s flood alert pages reads: “Warning: Flooding is expected in the Braighe. Act now.”

A spokesperson said: “The prevailing weather forecast, along with very high tides and waves, means flooding from the sea is expected.

“Strong south-westerly winds also mean a combination of wave overtopping, spray and debris may result in the closure of the Braighe.

“To find out if the road and causeway are closed, please follow the Western Isles Coastguard Facebook page.

“The highest risk is either side of the high tides, which at Stornoway are on Tuesday, March 4, at 9.30am.”

The spokesperson added: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

The flood warning is now in force until further notice and was sent by email, SMS and phone to registered Floodline customers.

To register visit myfloodline.sepa.scot.

Where is the Braighe in the Western Isles?

The Braighe is an isthmus – a narrow stretch of land – linking Point – Eye Peninsula – and the villages of Branahuie and Melbost.

To the north of the Braighe road there is a sandy beach and to the south a pebble beach.

This is the only road connecting Point, which has a population of just over 3000, to the rest of Lewis.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar/ Western Isles Council has a Braighe camera so the road and waves can be monitored.

