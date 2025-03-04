Huntly pupils told to stay inside due to ‘man with a sword’ – which turned out to be plastic

Huntly pupils were told to stay inside over their break after a man was spotted near the school with a sword – which later turned out to be plastic.

Parents were informed of the incident outside Gordon Primary School in Huntly on Monday March 4.

The man had been reported to the police, who investigated and discovered he was wearing fancy dress.

There was “no threat to the local community”.

Parents were made aware of what happened in a letter addressed from headteacher Deborah Ewan on Monday evening.

The letter stated: “Gordon Primary School kept pupils in for 30 minutes today across break time to ensure everyone’s safety following a report of a man with a sword in the vicinity of the school.

“After discovering from the police that the man had a plastic sword and was regarded as safe, we allowed the children out for break.

“The children were safe at all times.”

‘Man with sword’ in Huntly was false alarm

Police confirmed there was no threat to the public or pupils.

Chief Inspector Christopher Kerr said: “Around 9.25am on Monday, March 4, we received a report of a man in fancy dress carrying a small sword in Duke Street, Huntly.

“Inquiries were carried out, and the man was traced.

“Officers seized the sword, which was plastic.

“This was a false alarm with good intent, and there was no threat to the local community.”