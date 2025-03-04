Peterhead cafe closes after 10 years as owner teases ‘new venture’

Peterhead cafe Lettuce Eat Healthy has closed.

The Queen Street eatery served customers for the last time on Saturday March 1.

However, it’s not all bad news as owner Lorraine Duthie confirmed a “brand new venture” will replace it this summer.

The cafe’s catering service will also continue to operate.

In a social media video, she said: “Just to confirm, we have closed Lettuce Eat Healthy.

“Our last day of trading was on Saturday past.

“In the meantime, Lettuce Eat Heathy outside catering will still remain seven days a week.

“But, we will be starting a new venture in June. We are hoping that everything is going to be ready for us re-opening then.

“But, anyone with vouchers in the meantime can use them on outside catering. They will also be valid for our new venture.”

She added: “All I want to say is thank you.

“Thank you so much for all of your support throughout the last 10 years.

Lettuce Eat Healthy owner thanks customers for support

“It has been an amazing journey, and I could not have done it without you.

“I hope that you will rejoin us in our new venture, and there will be more details about that as time goes on.

“Thanks again to everybody. This is not goodbye, but a see you later.”

Lettuce Eat Healthy opened in 2015 with a focus on healthy food.