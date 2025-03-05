No arrests a month on from deliberate Aberdeen fire spree as police won’t rule out link between incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No arrests a month on from deliberate Aberdeen fire spree as police won’t rule out link between incidents

The actions of the culprits behind the blazes have been described as 'disgraceful'.

By Graham Fleming
Police car pictures next to concrete wall of Dyce Academy as police stand guard at the main entrance.
No arrests have been made after a spree of fire-raising incidents last month. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

No arrests have been made almost three weeks on from when an investigation began into a spree of deliberate fires in Aberdeen.

Officers in the Granite City have been working since mid-February to “analyse trends” in order to catch those responsible for a campaign of wilful fire-raisings last month, but we can confirm that no one has yet been arrested or charged.

That’s after February saw a total of nine incidents of wilful fires across Aberdeen, which pushed firefighters in the city to their limit.

The alarming campaign came to a head when Dyce Academy was forced to close for a number of days from February 19.

It was preceded by another fire at a derelict building in Tillydrone less than 24 hours earlier. Other incidents at Bridge of Don, Rosemount and Den of Maidenscraig were also recorded.

Now, The Press and Journal understands that Police Scotland is not ruling out the possibility that these incidents are linked.

But, police have confirmed that no action has been taken against the individuals who caused these “destructive” acts.

Land Rover engulfed in flames.
A Land Rover Defender was engulfed by flames. Image: Fubar News.

It has prompted Martin Greig, convener of the council’s education committee, to call for swift arrests for the perpetrators.

He said: “It’s totally unacceptable to think that offenders could avoid responsibility for their wrong doing. The fires are disgraceful and cause huge safety risks.

“The damage to property is immense and costly. There must be people out there who can help the police identify the culprits.”

Police ‘analysing trends’ in search for Aberdeen fire spree culprits

Enquiries into the nine incidents reported on by The Press and Journal are continuing, and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, North Aberdeenshire Area Commander, said: “Anti-social behaviour such as wilful fire-raisings causes misery for local residents and will not be tolerated.

“We are working to identify all those involved in recent incidents and direct people away from this mindless activity and ensure a safer community.

“We are aware of an increase in these incidents since the start of the year and continually analyse crime trends and respond accordingly.

“While it must be stressed that not all recent incidents are believed to involve young people, officers engage with parents and guardians to ensure that they are aware of the impact of their children’s behaviour.

RGS Hutchison and Son scrap yard was targeted in the spree. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, Andrew Wright added: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.

“While not all incidents are a result of anti-social behaviour, our staff work extremely hard to engage with the public to prevent these types of incidents because they are a needless drain on our resources.”

