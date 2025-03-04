Burghead Primary praised for ‘warm, welcoming and caring ethos’ as inspection report released

A Moray primary school has been praised for its ‘positive environment’ by inspectors.

Education Scotland has commended Burghead Primary for creating a “warm” and “welcoming” environment.

The recent inspection report highlighted the school’s nurturing ethos, led effectively by the acting headteacher, which promotes respect, positive behaviour, and a calm learning atmosphere.

Inspectors further recognised the school’s recent improvements in tracking pupil progress.

They said that enhanced systems for gathering and using information on children’s development are helping staff more clearly understand student progress.

Inspectors praise environment where children feel ‘valued’

Inspectors noted that the school’s positive environment contributes to pupils’ engagement and motivation to learn, creating a supportive space where children feel valued and encouraged to achieve their best.

The report also praised the school’s innovative use of local community resources and outdoor spaces to enhance learning experiences.

Through creative teaching approaches and strong community partnerships, inspectors said that Burghead Primary provides pupils with valuable opportunities to develop skills and attributes.

The inspection focused on two quality indicators: learning, teaching and assessment; and raising attainment and achievement. Both were rated as ‘satisfactory.’

However, the report highlighted a few areas for improvement, recommending that the school continue to enhance the quality of learning and teaching.

It also suggested raising attainment in literacy and numeracy through targeted support and further developing assessment methods to accurately track progress and maximise each child’s learning potential.

Acting head teacher ‘happy’ report recognises ‘welcoming environment’ at Burghead school

Burghead Primary’s acting head teacher, Martin Collins, said: “I’m happy that the report recognised the positive relationships and welcoming environment we’ve built at Burghead Primary.

“We also appreciate the constructive feedback from Education Scotland and recognise the need for continued improvement.

“Our team is continuously working to enhance the quality of learning and teaching to achieve better outcomes for all our pupils.”