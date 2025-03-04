Burghead Primary praised for ‘warm, welcoming and caring ethos’ as inspection report released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burghead Primary praised for ‘warm, welcoming and caring ethos’ as inspection report released

The Inspectorate said the school's ethos promotes respect, positive behaviour, and a calm learning atmosphere.

By Ena Saracevic
Inspectors have visited Burghead Primary. Image: Google.
A Moray primary school has been praised for its ‘positive environment’ by inspectors.

Education Scotland has commended Burghead Primary for creating a “warm” and “welcoming” environment.

The recent inspection report highlighted the school’s nurturing ethos, led effectively by the acting headteacher, which promotes respect, positive behaviour, and a calm learning atmosphere.

Inspectors further recognised the school’s recent improvements in tracking pupil progress.

They said that enhanced systems for gathering and using information on children’s development are helping staff more clearly understand student progress.

Inspectors praise environment where children feel ‘valued’

Inspectors noted that the school’s positive environment contributes to pupils’ engagement and motivation to learn, creating a supportive space where children feel valued and encouraged to achieve their best.

The report also praised the school’s innovative use of local community resources and outdoor spaces to enhance learning experiences.

Through creative teaching approaches and strong community partnerships, inspectors said that Burghead Primary provides pupils with valuable opportunities to develop skills and attributes.

Burghead Primary School was praised for its positive environment. Image: Google.

The inspection focused on two quality indicators: learning, teaching and assessment; and raising attainment and achievement. Both were rated as ‘satisfactory.’

However, the report highlighted a few areas for improvement, recommending that the school continue to enhance the quality of learning and teaching.

It also suggested raising attainment in literacy and numeracy through targeted support and further developing assessment methods to accurately track progress and maximise each child’s learning potential.

Acting head teacher ‘happy’ report recognises ‘welcoming environment’ at Burghead school

Burghead Primary’s acting head teacher, Martin Collins, said: “I’m happy that the report recognised the positive relationships and welcoming environment we’ve built at Burghead Primary.

“We also appreciate the constructive feedback from Education Scotland and recognise the need for continued improvement.

“Our team is continuously working to enhance the quality of learning and teaching to achieve better outcomes for all our pupils.”

