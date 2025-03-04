Orkney hit with Scotland’s biggest council tax rise – as councillors give themselves bumper 22% pay increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney hit with Scotland’s biggest council tax rise – as councillors give themselves bumper 22% pay increase

The cost of many Orkney Island Council services is also to go up by at least 10% from April 1.

By Louise Glen
Orkney Islands council flag for budget story.
Orkney Islands Council has voted to increase council tax and the cost of many services. Image: Shutterstock.

Orkney Islands residents have been hit with Scotland’s largest council tax increase  – as councillors voted to give themselves a hefty pay rise.

A whopping 15% increase is to be imposed following a meeting on Tuesday at which an amendment for a lower 11% council tax increase was defeated.

Councillors voted by 15 to 6 in favour of the 15% proposal at a meeting of the full Orkney Islands Council.

A policy and resources committee meeting on February 25 had voted 11 to 10 to increase council tax.

Leader of Orkney Islands Council Heather Woodbridge. Image: Facebook.

Clackmannanshire Council previously held the record for the highest council tax increase when it agreed to impose a 13% rise from April 1.

Pay rise for councillors and senior staff

Councillors in Orkney also agreed to implement a pay increase of 22% from next month as part of changes across the country agreed by the Scottish Government.

The leader of the council, Heather Woodbridge, can now be paid up to £47,363, with the civic head paid £35,523.

As of April 1, 2023, the basic annual pay for councillors was set at £21,345, but today’s decision will see this figure jump to £25,982.

Salaries are discretionary and decided at a local level by the council leadership.

Two councillors wanted a 20% increase

Matters were not a foregone conclusion.

A handful of councillors told the meeting they wanted to opt for a lower council tax increase of 11%.

And it was not the only proposal, as two councillors proposed a larger 20% increase.

Here’s how the 15% increase will affect you.

For someone in a Band D property, that would mean paying an extra £3.95 a week.

A council spokesperson said: “This will bring the cost for a Band D property to £1,574.60 per year.”

This figure does not include water or wastewater charges.

The Scottish average Band D council tax figure for 2024/25 was £1,421.

The spokesperson added that the increase will “protect services and bring Orkney’s council tax rate closer to the national average”.

Council services to increase by 10%

It does not end there, as councillors voted to increase many service charges from April 1.

Staff have been asked to review and increase existing service charges by a minimum of 10% from that date, where possible.

Councillors have, however, excluded the following services from the 10% increase:

  • Harbour charges
  • Ferry fares
  • Car park and electric vehicle charges
  • Residential care and home care
  • Very Sheltered Housing
  • Supported Accommodation
  • Meals at Home service
  • Licensing fees
  • Ship sanitation certification
  • Marriage/Civil Partnership fees
  • Roads inspection fees
  • Trade waste charges
  • Homelessness rents
  • Selected quarry product sales

What other costs are going up in Orkney?

1. Council house rents

Orkney council tax
Orkney Islands Council. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Council house tenants have been told that rents are going up by 4% in 2025/26, with the change coming in to force on from April 1.

There will be a further 4% increase  in 2026/27 and 2% the following year.

In February 2024, Orkney Islands Council said: “The average council house rent in Orkney in the financial year 2023/24 is £88.25.

“This compares to an average council house rent of £81.03 in Scotland.”

The cost for renting a two-bed council house in Aberdeen City from the council was £82.58 as of March 31, 2024.

2. Historical records

Checking historical records currently costs £15 per hour, but with the 10% fee increase, that will rise to £16.50.

It costs £15 an hour to check records at Glasgow Genealogy Centre.

3. Burial services

Grave price rise in Orkney
Cost of burial is set to rise. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The cost of island burials is set to rise, with existing charges likely to be subject to the 10% increase.

This means:

  • Excavation of a grave: previously £746, increasing to £820.60
  • Excavation of a grave for a casket: previously £216, increasing to £237.60
  • Sale of lairs where double-depth interment is possible: previously £865, increasing to £951
  • Single-depth interment lairs: previously £587, increasing to £645.70
  • Permit to erect a memorial on a lair in an Orkney Islands Council-managed burial ground: previously £59, increasing to £64.90

The cost for a burial in Stirling in 2024 is £1,367, in the Western Isles, a burial is £525.

5. Special uplifts

Special uplifts are set to rise in price.
Special uplifts are to rise in price. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

For Orkney Islands Council to collect up to five items as part of a domestic special collection scheme, it currently costs £69.50 for the mainland and linked south islands.

If the 10% increase applies, the cost will rise to £76.45.

For collections of more than six items, up to a full load, the cost will increase from £292 to £321.20.

5. Swimming pool sessions

Swimming lessons are set to increase at Orkney Islands Council
Swimming lessons are set to increase in price at Orkney Islands Council pools. Image: DC Thomson.

If a 10% rise applies to swimming sessions in Stromness and Kirkwall, the cost of an adult swim will increase from £5.75 to £6.32.

Pool hire for one hour with turbulence ropes and scaffolding at Stromness will rise to £172.37.

West Dumbarton’s swimming sessions are £5.40.

