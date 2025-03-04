Shoppers to enjoy giveaways in Aberdeen shops as Freebie Fortnight returns

Lucky Aberdeen shoppers will enjoy two weeks of free and discounted goods in city centre shops, stores, restaurants and cafes from next week.
Freebie Fortnight runs from March 10 to 23 and will involve over 20 businesses in the heart of the Granite City.
There will be an array of offers, with goods and services up to the value of £5 or £10 available.
Aberdeen City Council is running the promotion to support city centre businesses and hopes it will introduce them to new customers.
Interested city centre retailers were asked to apply and a set number of customers per day will be able to claim the free or discounted offering.
Special window stickers will be put up in participating shops and up to 50 customers a day who say “Freebie Fortnight” to staff in participating stores could be in line for a free item.
Participating businesses will have an opportunity to devise their own deal based on stock and deliverability.
A variety of offerings will be ensured from “grab and go” options to sit-down or browsing ones, which the council hopes will attract visitors and increase the time spent in the city centre.
Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources convener, Councillor Alex McLellan, said: “The Freebie Fortnight promotion will provide a boost to local shops, cafes and restaurants and also reward customers for their city centre visit.
“This is another great initiative to bring people into the city centre.”
Participating businesses
- 474 by Cup – soup, sandwich and crisps deal – 50 customers per day
- Attic Clothing – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 50 per day
- Books and Beans Cafe – toastie and a drink – 50 per day
- Celebration Cake Shop – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for a future cake order – 20 per day
- Common Sense Coffee House and Bar – sourdough cheese toastie and hot or cold drink – 30 per day
- Cup Aberdeen – soup and sandwich – 50 per day
- Da Vinci Italian Restaurant – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 20 per day
- El Classico – free haircut – 50 per day
- Gamola Golf – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 20 per day
- Haigs Direct – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 50 per day
- Heather’s Woodcraft – wooden coaster or keyring – 40 per day
- Highland Moss – “Wee Marimo Moss Kit Experience” – 50 per day
- House of Botanicals – branded tote bag, six mixers and a snack – 20 per day
- Little Molly’s Cheesecake – mini cheesecake and hot drink – 50 per day
- Milkjug Cafe – breakfast roll and hot drink – 40 per day
- Mount Cafe – bag of coffee beans or takeaway cup/coffee and pastry – 50 per day
- Prime Beauty Lounge – with any purchase receive a £5 voucher for next visit – 50 per day
- Resting Brunch Face – toastie and drink – 20 per day
- Style For Your Shape – free pair of Snag tights for shorts – 30 per day
- The Thistle Tavern – free Star Trek Fluxx card game – five per day
- The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery – free tray bake – 15 per day
