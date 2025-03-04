Shoppers to enjoy giveaways in Aberdeen shops as Freebie Fortnight returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Shoppers to enjoy giveaways in Aberdeen shops as Freebie Fortnight returns

Over 20 businesses have signed up for the annual event, which aims to boost retailers.

By Chris Cromar
Resting Brunch Face.
Resting Brunch Face is one of over 20 business taking part. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lucky Aberdeen shoppers will enjoy two weeks of free and discounted goods in city centre shops, stores, restaurants and cafes from next week.

Freebie Fortnight runs from March 10 to 23 and will involve over 20 businesses in the heart of the Granite City.

There will be an array of offers, with goods and services up to the value of £5 or £10 available.

Aberdeen City Council is running the promotion to support city centre businesses and hopes it will introduce them to new customers.

Interested city centre retailers were asked to apply and a set number of customers per day will be able to claim the free or discounted offering.

Adam McLaughlin.
Attic Clothing is taking part in Freebie Fortnight. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Special window stickers will be put up in participating shops and up to 50 customers a day who say “Freebie Fortnight” to staff in participating stores could be in line for a free item.

Participating businesses will have an opportunity to devise their own deal based on stock and deliverability.

A variety of offerings will be ensured from “grab and go” options to sit-down or browsing ones, which the council hopes will attract visitors and increase the time spent in the city centre.

Councillor Alex McLellan.
Councillor Alex McLellan thinks the initiative will “provide a boost” to the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources convener, Councillor Alex McLellan, said: “The Freebie Fortnight promotion will provide a boost to local shops, cafes and restaurants and also reward customers for their city centre visit.

“This is another great initiative to bring people into the city centre.”

Participating businesses

  • 474 by Cup – soup, sandwich and crisps deal – 50 customers per day
  • Attic Clothing – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 50 per day
  • Books and Beans Cafe – toastie and a drink – 50 per day
  • Celebration Cake Shop – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for a future cake order – 20 per day
  • Common Sense Coffee House and Bar – sourdough cheese toastie and hot or cold drink – 30 per day
  • Cup Aberdeen – soup and sandwich – 50 per day
  • Da Vinci Italian Restaurant – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 20 per day
  • El Classico – free haircut – 50 per day
  • Gamola Golf – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 20 per day
  • Haigs Direct – with any purchase receive a £10 voucher for next visit – 50 per day
  • Heather’s Woodcraft – wooden coaster or keyring – 40 per day
  • Highland Moss – “Wee Marimo Moss Kit Experience” – 50 per day
  • House of Botanicals – branded tote bag, six mixers and a snack – 20 per day
  • Little Molly’s Cheesecake – mini cheesecake and hot drink – 50 per day
  • Milkjug Cafe – breakfast roll and hot drink – 40 per day
  • Mount Cafe – bag of coffee beans or takeaway cup/coffee and pastry – 50 per day
  • Prime Beauty Lounge – with any purchase receive a £5 voucher for next visit – 50 per day
  • Resting Brunch Face – toastie and drink – 20 per day
  • Style For Your Shape – free pair of Snag tights for shorts – 30 per day
  • The Thistle Tavern – free Star Trek Fluxx card game – five per day
  • The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery – free tray bake – 15 per day

Conversation