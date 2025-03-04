Shoppers to enjoy giveaways in Aberdeen shops as Freebie Fortnight returns

Lucky Aberdeen shoppers will enjoy two weeks of free and discounted goods in city centre shops, stores, restaurants and cafes from next week.

Freebie Fortnight runs from March 10 to 23 and will involve over 20 businesses in the heart of the Granite City.

There will be an array of offers, with goods and services up to the value of £5 or £10 available.

Aberdeen City Council is running the promotion to support city centre businesses and hopes it will introduce them to new customers.

Interested city centre retailers were asked to apply and a set number of customers per day will be able to claim the free or discounted offering.

Special window stickers will be put up in participating shops and up to 50 customers a day who say “Freebie Fortnight” to staff in participating stores could be in line for a free item.

Participating businesses will have an opportunity to devise their own deal based on stock and deliverability.

A variety of offerings will be ensured from “grab and go” options to sit-down or browsing ones, which the council hopes will attract visitors and increase the time spent in the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources convener, Councillor Alex McLellan, said: “The Freebie Fortnight promotion will provide a boost to local shops, cafes and restaurants and also reward customers for their city centre visit.

“This is another great initiative to bring people into the city centre.”

