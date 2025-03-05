New arrivals and surprise closures: It’s already been a whirlwind 2025 for Union Square

March has only just begun, but 2025 has already been a whirlwind year for Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

A number of units have changed hands in the opening months of the year, with a number of long-standing retailers leaving.

The year kicked off with Asian restaurant Itsu suddenly shutting its doors in January, after its franchise operators filed for administration.

They were followed by top fashion brands Fat Face, Hollister and Superdry who all announced the closing of their doors within an eye-catching seven day period.

February was topped off with Subway closing down on February 25 after ten years at the shopping centre.

However, it is far from doom and gloom at Union Square as bosses have announced some exciting new shops to take their place.

Many opening dates have yet to be confirmed, but big names such as Wingstop, Maki and Ramen, Victoria’s Secret, Hobbs and Phase Eight are all expected to be moving in.

Greggs is to expand into the former Subway unit.

Full list of 2025 Union Square closures and openings

With the whirlwind start to the year, The Press and Journal has compiled the complete list of ins and outs at the centre.

Departures:

Confirmed openings:

Why did these businesses close?

With a new slate of shops readying for opening at Union Square, there should be plenty to keep shoppers and diners happy.

But some may ask why exactly did their predecessors close down?

In the case of Asian-inspired eatery Itsu, the restaurant’s franchisee going into administration forced the unit to close.

A message left on the door of the restaurant, confirmed the company responsible for the upkeep of the Aberdeen Itsu were in financial difficulties.

The note added that they “hoped to re-open soon,” but there is no word on an Itsu return, despite franchisee HeartWithSmart being acquired last month.

Fat Face departed Union Square “at the request of the landlord” in January.

It is understood the brand is currently in advanced talks to secure a new site in the Granite City.

The chosen location is yet to be made public.

Clothing retailer Superdry was shuttered only a few days later.

A statement from the brand said that it was closed following a “performance evaluation” taken at the Aberdeen shop.

It followed Superdry bosses quitting the London stock exchange in a bid to keep the brand alive after a “significant” fall in sales.

The exact reasons for the exit of Hollister and Subways are unclear.

The P&J approached the two businesses for comment.

Phase Eight to come to Union Square alongside Hobbs

Women’s fashion retailer Hobbs has announced it will take over the former Hollister unit in “late Spring” after moving from their existing unit in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

As part of the new opening, they are also set to incorporate Phase Eight into the unit to create a “multi-brand experience”.

Phase Eight – a women’s clothing brand that offers “stylish day and eveningwear, shoes and accessories – currently has a unit in the Bon Accord centre.

Ryan Manson, centre director at Union Square, said he is delighted about the new arrival.

He said: “Welcoming Hobbs to Union Square marks another exciting chapter of our evolution.

“Their decision to create a multi-brand store here speaks volumes about Union Square’s drawing power.

“We are constantly striving to enhance our retail mix.

“The addition of these two prestigious brands under one roof aligns perfectly with our vision to provide diverse, high-quality fashion options for our customers.”