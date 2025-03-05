New arrivals and surprise closures: It’s already been a whirlwind 2025 for Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New arrivals and surprise closures: It’s already been a whirlwind 2025 for Union Square

The popular Aberdeen shopping centre has seen an array of changes in just three months.

By Graham Fleming
It's already been an eventful year for the shopping centre. Image: DC Thomson
March has only just begun, but 2025 has already been a whirlwind year for Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

A number of units have changed hands in the opening months of the year, with a number of long-standing retailers leaving.

The year kicked off with Asian restaurant Itsu suddenly shutting its doors in January, after its franchise operators filed for administration.

They were followed by top fashion brands Fat Face, Hollister and Superdry who all announced the closing of their doors within an eye-catching seven day period.

February was topped off with Subway closing down on February 25 after ten years at the shopping centre.

Shutter closed outside Subway in Union Square.
Subway’s closure in Union Square was announced last month. Image: Supplied.
Fat Face closed
The FatFace store in Union Square has also closed down. Image: DC Thomson.

However, it is far from doom and gloom at Union Square as bosses have announced some exciting new shops to take their place.

Many opening dates have yet to be confirmed, but big names such as Wingstop, Maki and Ramen, Victoria’s Secret, Hobbs and Phase Eight are all expected to be moving in.

Greggs is to expand into the former Subway unit.

Full list of 2025 Union Square closures and openings

With the whirlwind start to the year, The Press and Journal has compiled the complete list of ins and outs at the centre.

Departures:

Victoria's Secret.
Lingerie store Victoria’s Secret is confirmed to be coming to Union Square. Image: Shutterstock/Pius Koller.

Confirmed openings

Wingstop Union Square.
Global fried chicken chain Wingstop’s location has been confirmed. Image: Supplied.

Why did these businesses close?

With a new slate of shops readying for opening at Union Square, there should be plenty to keep shoppers and diners happy.

But some may ask why exactly did their predecessors close down?

In the case of Asian-inspired eatery Itsu, the restaurant’s franchisee going into administration forced the unit to close.

A message left on the door of the restaurant, confirmed the company responsible for the upkeep of the Aberdeen Itsu were in financial difficulties.

The note added that they “hoped to re-open soon,” but there is no word on an Itsu return, despite franchisee HeartWithSmart being acquired last month.

Fat Face departed Union Square “at the request of the landlord” in January.

It is understood the brand is currently in advanced talks to secure a new site in the Granite City.

The chosen location is yet to be made public.

Superdry has announced its closing its Union Square store.
Superdry was closed following a review into its performance. Image: Supplied.

Clothing retailer Superdry was shuttered only a few days later.

A statement from the brand said that it was closed following a “performance evaluation” taken at the Aberdeen shop.

It followed Superdry bosses quitting the London stock exchange in a bid to keep the brand alive after a “significant” fall in sales.

The exact reasons for the exit of Hollister and Subways are unclear.

The P&J approached the two businesses for comment.

Phase Eight to come to Union Square alongside Hobbs

Women’s fashion retailer Hobbs has announced it will take over the former Hollister unit in “late Spring” after moving from their existing unit in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

As part of the new opening, they are also set to incorporate Phase Eight into the unit to create a “multi-brand experience”.

Phase Eight – a women’s clothing brand that offers “stylish day and eveningwear, shoes and accessories – currently has a unit in the Bon Accord centre.

Hobbs and Phase Eight are currently based in the Bon Accord centre. Image: DC Thomson

Ryan Manson, centre director at Union Square, said he is delighted about the new arrival.

He said: “Welcoming Hobbs to Union Square marks another exciting chapter of our evolution.

“Their decision to create a multi-brand store here speaks volumes about Union Square’s drawing power.

“We are constantly striving to enhance our retail mix.

“The addition of these two prestigious brands under one roof aligns perfectly with our vision to provide diverse, high-quality fashion options for our customers.”

Conversation