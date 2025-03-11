Freuchie’s cricket legends of 1985 are planning Perth Prison breakout for charity

It’s a jailbreak where members of Scotland’s most famous village cricket team will – for once – be happy to be told they are out.

And Freuchie, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their National Village Cup victory at Lord’s in 1985, are going the extra miles when their “escapees” from Perth Prison head for all the different clubs they beat during their momentous campaign.

Looking for some quick runaways

The Fifers, whose captain Dave Christie, 88, was awarded the BEM in the most recent New Year Honours, will exit the prison at 9pm on Saturday March 15 – and have 15 hours to journey as far as they can, albeit without spending any of their own money.

For many of the participants, the challenge will spark them to travel hundreds, if not thousands of miles. After all, the record in the event which has been running for nearly 30 years, was set by a team who used air miles to take them to Columbus in Ohio.

However, for the players who made history at the game’s spiritual home, this will be an opportunity to commence the anniversary celebrations when they hook up with some of the players they tackled on their way to the final.

Alan Duncan, their wicketkeeper-batsman throughout their Cup run, is the manager at Greylodge Settlement in Dundee – and he has ensured that the jailbreak will be an epic occasion for the 17 teams involved in testing their mettle, stamina and ingenuity.

They will be heading all over England

The Courier understands that the plan is for former players such as Stewart Irvine, Dave Cowan and Duncan to make trips to Cumbria, Durham, Yorkshire, Lancashire, Surrey and, if everything runs to schedule, there might even be a jaunt to Lord’s.

This will enable them to pop into the clubhouses at Etherley, Cleator, Oulton, Billesdon and Rowledge – the latter of whom were defeated after a thrilling contest at the start of September in 1985 – who have said they would be delighted to be involved.

Mr Duncan said: “This is always an exciting event and a great way of raising money for charity, but it has added significance this year with Freuchie’s celebrations cranking up.

“We thought it would be a great idea to visit the clubs we played all those years ago and invite them up to Freuchie for the festivities we are planning around the end of August.

It’s all in a terrific cause

“I did my first jailbreak from Barlinnie back in the 1980s when there used to be a lot of these events across Scotland, but most of them aren’t happening any more.

“That’s a shame, but I’m very proud of the work which is done by Greylodge since it was set up more than 130 years ago. And this promises to be a memorable occasion.”

One of the participants, Callum Glasgow, was rather too young to be involved in the final 40 years ago. More accurately, he was just nine months old, but was among the throng in London as Freuchie became the first and only Scots to lift the trophy.

And he will also be among the escapees when the clock strikes 9am next weekend.

Dave will be with us in spirit

Mr Duncan added: “Dave Christie talked about taking part, but he is 88 and we thought it would be too much hassle for him to have to dash around for 15 hours.

“But he will be with us in spirit and our scorer, Sharon Bisset, has set up a JustGiving page so we can try to raise as much money as possible.”

There are prizes in different categories including the group which travels the furthest by air, road, boat or rail, the team which makes the most progress without fuel – through their muscles or on a bike – and the best-dressed ensemble.

And Mr Duncan and his colleagues can’t wait to be reunited with their past opponents as they press ahead with a summer gala to mark their Lord’s heroics.

You can make a donation to the fundraiser at:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sharon-bisset-1?utm_term=6JAr84gqP