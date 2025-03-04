Police investigated by watchdog after Aberdeen knife suspect hit by car

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has confirmed it will investigate officers after an incident in Aberdeen last week.

A 27-year-old man was charged on Friday afternoon following the incident, in the Seaforth Road area of the city, and a knife recovered at the scene.

Videos widely circulated online showed a man being struck by a police car as officers attempted to stop and arrest him.

Police confirmed a taser was “discharged” during the process, in which they used “specialist tactics” to protect the public and officers from harm.

A police dog was injured during the incident, which resulted in the 27-year-old being charged with a number of offences, including one under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

Linas Loupas appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday – on the afternoon of his 28th birthday – to face eight charges.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Watchdog ‘investigating the circumstances’

A PIRC spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving a 27-year-old man in Aberdeen on February 28 under the instruction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”