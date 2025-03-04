Police investigated by watchdog after Aberdeen knife suspect hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigated by watchdog after Aberdeen knife suspect hit by car

A video showing the moment has been widely circulated online.

By Chris Cromar
Police tape blocks off Park Road as police car and officers stand at the scene.
Seaforth Road was sealed off by police after the disturbance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson..

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has confirmed it will investigate officers after an incident in Aberdeen last week.

A 27-year-old man was charged on Friday afternoon following the incident, in the Seaforth Road area of the city, and a knife recovered at the scene.

Videos widely circulated online showed a man being struck by a police car as officers attempted to stop and arrest him.

Police confirmed a taser was “discharged” during the process, in which they used “specialist tactics” to protect the public and officers from harm.

A police dog was injured during the incident, which resulted in the 27-year-old being charged with a number of offences, including one under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

Linas Loupas appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday – on the afternoon of his 28th birthday – to face eight charges.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Watchdog ‘investigating the circumstances’

A PIRC spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving a 27-year-old man in Aberdeen on February 28 under the instruction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”

Conversation