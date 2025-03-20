Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2024

The top baby names in Scotland for 2024 have been revealed, but do parents in the north and north-east follow national trends? We find out.

To go with story by Ema Sabljak. Analysis of the baby names used in 2024 Picture shows; What were the most popular baby names of 2024?. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 18/03/2025
By Emma Morrice

The top baby names in Scotland for 2024 have now been released, with Noah and Olivia proving the most popular.

Noah was the most popular name for baby boys in 2022, while Olivia has been a top three name for baby girls in Scotland since 2008.

But how does that compare more locally? Do north and north-east parents also follow these trends?

We’ve looked at the top names given to newborns in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, to see how things look more locally.

Data released today from the National Records of Scotland reveals all of the names given to babies across Scotland last year.

Council area data on baby names is only available when a name is registered to three or more babies.

Here’s the top baby names across each of the north and north-east’s local authority areas, and how they compare to the year before:

Top baby names 2024

Aberdeen

In 2024, Aberdonian parents picked Maya and Sophie for girls, and Noah for boys.

Other popular names included Ava and Daisy for girls and Jack, Muhammad and Oliver for boys.

In 2023, the top names were Charlotte and Isla, as well as Freya and Maisie for girls.

For boys, parents opted for Noah, as well as Alexander and Jack.

 

Aberdeenshire

Last year, parents of newborns in Aberdeenshire chose Freya the most for their baby girls, while they opted for Rory for boys.

Millie and Sophie were also popular picks for girls, while for boys it was Oliver and Theo.

In 2023, Aberdeenshire’s top names were Freya, Emily and Isla for girls.

For boys, it was James, Finlay and Brodie.

 

Moray

Last year Moray parents picked Rosie as their top choice for baby girls, while for little boys it was Finn.

Other popular choices included Isla and Evie for girls, and Harris, Jack and Theo for boys.

Meanwhile in 2023, new parents chose Isla, Charlote and Isabella as their favourite girls names.

For boys, there were six names which were joint most popular – Finn, Logan, Luca, Noah, Oliver and Sonny.

 

Highlands

Parents in the Highlands chose to name their baby girls Isla in 2024.

For baby boys, they picked Archie.

Other popular picks included Freya, Ella and Lily for girls and Angus, Finlay, Noah and Oliver for boys.

In 2023, the top names for girls were Ella, Isla, Elsie, Freya, Lily and Maisie.

For boys, parents picked Archie, Harris, Finlay and Rory.

 

Shetland

Shetland parents picked James and Theo for their top choices for newborn baby boys last year.

Less than three girls were given each name, so no baby name data for girls has been given for last year.

In Shetland, the most popular baby names of 2023 were James and Leo for boys.

No baby names for girls were released by the National Records of Scotland for 2023 due to low numbers of births.

 

Orkney

Parents in Orkney opted for Una and Zara as their top pick for baby girls, while for baby boys new parents chose Harry.

Last year, the top names for boys were Archie and Finn.

There wasn’t any names given for girls due to the small numbers of births in 2023.

Western Isles

In 2024, Orla was the most popular choice among new parents in the Western Isles for baby girls.

For baby boys, it was Alexander, Calum and Luke.

In 2023, the top choices for new parents were Isla and Lucy for girls, and James, Daniel and Lachlan for boys.

You can see more from our baby names series here.

