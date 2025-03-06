What’s being a Prison Officer really like?

Have you ever considered a career as a Prison Officer? Whether you’ve always assumed it’s not for you or you’re intrigued to find out what the job can offer, it might surprise you to discover just how rewarding working as a Prison Officer can be.

HMP Grampian are holding a Prison Officer Recruitment Open Day on Wednesday March 26 2025, and it’s the perfect first step if you are keen to find out more about a career with the Scottish Prison Service.

To find out more about the reality of working in the role we spoke to Paskal, a Prison Officer at HMP Grampian. He told us what led him to leave a career in hospitality to join the Scottish Prison Service, and why he would recommend working as a Prison Officer to anyone.

Paskal had been working in the hospitality sector in Aberdeen for several years, but when his son was born he decided he wanted to pursue a career that offered more job security and a fulfilling career path.

Like many of us, Paskal had preconceived ideas about working as a Prison Officer, and he quickly discovered day-to-day life in the role was very different to what he imagined.

“The job was not at all was what I was expecting”

He told us: “The job was not at all was what I was expecting. I thought it would be like what you imagine from the 1960s and 70s – with everyone closed up in their cells. The reality was nothing like that!”

Paskal continued: “The system now is based solely on rehabilitation and how we can support those on their way back into the community.

“At the same time, the job gives you plenty of opportunities to pursue whatever it is you want to do with your career. It’s not just a single career path, there are so many things you can branch out into, and it also plays to your strengths. The role is very good at developing skills that perhaps you’ve not really noticed in yourself. I’ve not experienced that in any other job I’ve held in my life.”

Career progression and support

In fact, working in a prison has been a remarkably enjoyable and life-affirming experience for Paskal.

He said: “People think a prison must be such a dark, depressing place to work – it’s really not. You need to remember, at the end of the day the individuals in our care, they’re human.

“Everyone just wants to be treated with respect. If you are able to treat someone else the way you want to be treated, you will have a successful career with the Scottish Prison Service.

“Without a doubt the best part about the job is the camaraderie and the people you work with, we come from all walks of life. Everyone can bring something to the table.”

Want to find out more?

Sign up to attend the Prison Officer Recruitment Open Day at HMP Grampian on Wednesday March 26 2025. There are sessions at 10am and 1pm.

Email vacancies@prisons.gov.scot providing your name and which session you would like to attend to book your space. You can also search SPS Careers Grampian for more information.

Could a career as a Prison Officer be for you? Find out more about support and opportunities available.