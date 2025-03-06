What’s being a Prison Officer really like?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

What’s being a Prison Officer really like?

From amazing camaraderie to a rewarding career path, working as a Prison Officer offers much more than you might think.

In partnership with Scottish Prison Service
HMP Grampian
Before you dismiss working as a Prison Officer, find out more about the role - it might surprise you.

Have you ever considered a career as a Prison Officer? Whether you’ve always assumed it’s not for you or you’re intrigued to find out what the job can offer, it might surprise you to discover just how rewarding working as a Prison Officer can be.

HMP Grampian are holding a Prison Officer Recruitment Open Day on Wednesday March 26 2025, and it’s the perfect first step if you are keen to find out more about a career with the Scottish Prison Service.

To find out more about the reality of working in the role we spoke to Paskal, a Prison Officer at HMP Grampian. He told us what led him to leave a career in hospitality to join the Scottish Prison Service, and why he would recommend working as a Prison Officer to anyone.

Paskal had been working in the hospitality sector in Aberdeen for several years, but when his son was born he decided he wanted to pursue a career that offered more job security and a fulfilling career path.

Like many of us, Paskal had preconceived ideas about working as a Prison Officer, and he quickly discovered day-to-day life in the role was very different to what he imagined.

HMP Grampian prison officers
The prison environment is very different to what people might imagine.

“The job was not at all was what I was expecting”

He told us: “The job was not at all was what I was expecting. I thought it would be like what you imagine from the 1960s and 70s – with everyone closed up in their cells. The reality was nothing like that!”

Paskal continued: “The system now is based solely on rehabilitation and how we can support those on their way back into the community.

“At the same time, the job gives you plenty of opportunities to pursue whatever it is you want to do with your career. It’s not just a single career path, there are so many things you can branch out into, and it also plays to your strengths. The role is very good at developing skills that perhaps you’ve not really noticed in yourself. I’ve not experienced that in any other job I’ve held in my life.”

Career progression and support

In fact, working in a prison has been a remarkably enjoyable and life-affirming experience for Paskal.

HMP Grampian reception
Register to attend the Open Day and find out more about the career opportunities available.

He said: “People think a prison must be such a dark, depressing place to work – it’s really not. You need to remember, at the end of the day the individuals in our care, they’re human.

“Everyone just wants to be treated with respect. If you are able to treat someone else the way you want to be treated, you will have a successful career with the Scottish Prison Service.

“Without a doubt the best part about the job is the camaraderie and the people you work with, we come from all walks of life. Everyone can bring something to the table.”

Want to find out more?

Sign up to attend the Prison Officer Recruitment Open Day at HMP Grampian on Wednesday March 26 2025. There are sessions at 10am and 1pm.

Email vacancies@prisons.gov.scot providing your name and which session you would like to attend to book your space. You can also search SPS Careers Grampian for more information.

Could a career as a Prison Officer be for you? Find out more about support and opportunities available.

