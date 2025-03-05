Inverurie Garden Centre staff left ‘deeply saddened’ after Jellycat thieves make off with over £200 haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverurie Garden Centre staff left ‘deeply saddened’ after Jellycat thieves make off with over £200 haul

It's thought not to be the first time criminals have targeted the popular cuddly toys.

By Graham Fleming
Staff at the Inverurie Garden Centre have been left 'deeply saddened' by the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Staff at the Inverurie Garden Centre have been left 'deeply saddened' by the incident. Image: DC Thomson

Staff at Inverurie Garden Centre have been left “deeply saddened” after thieves made away with over £200 worth of Jellycat merchandise.

Management at the Aberdeenshire business have been forced to report three visitors to the police amid allegations they made off with a haul of the popular stuffed toys.

The items are said to have been stolen from the shop at about 4pm on Tuesday.

An image captured on CCTV , and seen by The Press and Journal, appears to show the  trio with the stolen items within the garden centre’s gift shop.

Over £200 of the collectable toys – eight separate toys, including stuffed animals and key charms –  are said to have been taken.

And sadly for the business the shoplifting incident is far from the first of its kind, with the garden centre – and the Jellycat products in particular – targeted before.

The thefts have forced the family-run business to deploy extra security measures “to protect staff” at the store.

Over £200 worth of Jellycat toys were taken. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking to The P&J, garden centre manager Mairi McLaughlan said: “As an independent family run business, it deeply saddens us to be targeted by shoplifters.

“The knock-on effect this has is extensive, primarily having to implement additional security measures to protect our staff and stock.

“We are proud to be part of a supportive local community and we appreciate the importance of raising awareness to try and deter any further crime being committed.

“An investigation by Police Scotland is underway, with an appeal launched to trace them.”

Public urged to report any sign of stolen Inverurie Jellycats

In the meantime, Inverurie Garden Centre management have urged people to be on the lookout for the stolen Jellycats.

A statement, published online by the Garden Centre, reads: “At 4pm this afternoon, (March 4) three people entered our shop and stole eight of our lovely Jellycats.

Jellycat toys are hugely popular. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The footage will be sent to the police.

“But this is a warning for other local businesses to keep an eye out for them, and to members of the public.

“Please don’t buy from them and if you do see any of the Jellycats for sale anywhere, we’d love to know.

“If anyone recognises them, we’d love to know that too.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

What are Jellycats?

Jellycats are collectable stuffed toys made by the London company of the same name.

Popular with both children and adults, the toys come in various forms and depict a wide range of whimsical characters and even foodstuffs.

Charms, bags and even books are sold by the brand in addition to their soft toy range.

The brand has exploded in popularity over recent years due to their popularity on social media website such as TikTok.

Conversation