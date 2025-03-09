Tributes to Dr Duncan , farmer and beloved Peterculter GP who helped create village medical centre

The family of Peterculter’s beloved Doctor Duncan have paid tribute to their remarkable dad who juggled family life with farming and medicine.

As North Desside Road came to a standstill for his funeral, it was an apt send-off for the 83-year-old who devoted his life to the people and causes of Peterculter and beyond.

A lineage of Duncan doctors in Peterculter

Stuart Henry Weir Duncan was born in Banff on September 7 1941. The only son of Agnes and Eric Duncan – a community doctor – he had one sister, Barbara.

Stuart lived in Banff until he was six, at which point the family moved to Bieldside, then later Greenock where his father was appointed medical officer for public health.

In the early 1950s, the Duncans returned to the north-east, settling in Peterculter.

Stuart’s father took over a medical practice and his mother, who had been a nursing sister prior to marriage, helped out with the practice.

Medicine and marriage, for newly qualified Doctor Duncan

Inspired by their parents, Stuart – who attended Robert Gordon’s College – followed in his sister’s footsteps by studying medicine at Aberdeen University.

While at university, Stuart excelled academically and athletically. Tall and strong, he made his mark in the University Boat Club. He also embraced student life, forming friendships that lasted a lifetime.

It was there – through his future brother-in-law – that Stuart met Irene Robertson from Balmakewan, near Laurencekirk.

The pair courted, later marrying in Markykirk in 1966.

Their first home was in Malcolm Road, Culter when Stuart’s medical career began at Aberdeen Royal Infimary. However, when he later joined his father’s GP practice, he and Irene moved into Eastleigh, the traditional village doctor’s house, which included the surgery and waiting room.

With only a limited appointment system, patients would just turn up at the door, day or night, ringing the bell to be seen.

The Duncans’ dream for Peterculter ‘all in one’ medical centre

In 1968 their first child, Katherine was born, followed by Henry in 1970, and Stuart two years later.

That same year, in 1972, Stuart and his father embarked on an ambitious project to build Peterculter Medical Practice, pioneering a new model of integrated healthcare all under one roof.

“For decades, he cared for generations of families, always going the extra mile, whether responding to a midnight call in wintry conditions, or simply taking the time to listen. His dedication, friendly approach and compassion left a lasting impact on colleagues, patients and friends alike,” said Henry.

Kennerty Farm harvest times were Stuart’s favourite

In 1975, Stuart and Irene moved to Kennerty Farm on the edge of Peterculter.

“Mum’s family were farmers in Angus, and dad had always taken an interest in farming. Mum and dad decided to take on Kennerty as a going concern, although its previous focus on dairy farming was finished by the time they got there,” said Katherine.

Stuart and Irene reared beef cattle and sheep, and were also arable farmers, with support from family, neighbours, and the “excellent” farm grieve.

Embracing country life while balancing his medical career and farming interests, Stuart’s favourite time of the year was harvest.

Stuart added: “Dad would often enlist a willing workforce from the local community. He just loved it.”

Local history interest fuelled Stuart’s passion for Peterculter

As well as being a GP, Stuart served on various committees and boards. He was elected regional chair of Tenovus Scotland – a charitable group allocating early pilot funds for research in medicine and healthcare – and was also on the Aberdeen Medico-Chirurgical Society board for many years.

In 1996 he was made president of the St Andrews Society of Aberdeen and was selected to be a Burgess of the Guild. He was also an elder of Peterculter Parish Church and played an active role in the Culter Heritage Centre for many years, fuelled by his interest in local history.

Lift plunge ‘terror’ in the Alps

Remarkably, though he was both a farmer and a medic, and alongside his many extra pursuits, Stuart was also a keen curler. Enjoying the social side of the sport, the pinnacle of his curling career was being selected for the Scottish Men’s Swiss Tour in 1998.

A headline-hitting tour, a large lift carrying Stuart and his teammates plummeted to the ground during a visit to a Swiss winery. Described as a “horror crash” one member of the party was flown home by air ambulance.

In an Evening Express article from the time, it was reported that Stuart and fellow curler Donald Robertson were also injured but despite his own injuries “Dr Duncan was an enormous help”.

Reportedly speaking in French to medical teams and doing what he could “without proper medical equipment,” his efforts helped those impacted by the “terrifying incident”.

Always a devoted dad and papa

Over the years, Stuart’s childhood passion for classic vehicles of all sorts, was shared by his two sons. This fuelled many adventures across the UK, and led to many lasting friendships.

Over nearly half a century at Kennerty Stuart and Irene created a warm and welcoming environment where friends and family were always greeted with open arms.

Their eight beloved grandchildren brought immense joy, and Kennerty provided a playground filled with adventure and laughter.

When Irene died in 2023, Stuart remained surrounded by supportive family and loyal friends, who cherished his company despite the impact of Alzheimer’s in his latter days. His sociable nature meant he was always at the heart of any gathering, and he retained his warmth, humour, and ever-present interest in people.

‘He’s greatly missed by all who knew him’

Dr Stuart Duncan died peacefully aged 83, on Monday February 3.

His funeral took place at Peterculter Parish Church on Friday February 21 where a packed congregation celebrated his life and contribution to Peterculter.

A family tribute noted that “the minutes when the traffic stopped in Peterculter for the funeral cortege seemed wholly fitting as he took his final leave from the village which played such a significant part in his life.”

He is survived – and greatly missed – by his three children, his eight grandchildren, extended family, and the countless lives he touched as a doctor, colleague, friend and neighbour.