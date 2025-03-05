‘Enthusiastic’ young Stonehaven chef earns place in national culinary competition

An aspiring chef from Stonehaven cooked up a storm to be named one of the best young talents in Scotland.

Ben Malcolm, a fourth year pupil at Mackie Academy, came out on top at the Scottish Regional Final for Rotary Young Chef.

His enthusiasm for cooking shone through as he presented two signature dishes to judges at the regional final at Forth Valley College on Saturday.

His culinary skills blew the judges away, earning him first place in the competition.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Mackie Academy student Sarah Smart, who claimed the title in 2023.

Now, the fourth year student will compete in the next round of the competition in London on March 29.

Stonehaven student sets his sights on culinary school

Kirsty Wilson, teacher of Home Economics at Mackie Academy, has supported Ben throughout his journey.

She praised his love for cooking as they prepare to work on taking his dishes to an even higher level.

“Ben is extremely enthusiastic about cooking and plans to attend college to further his culinary studies when he leaves us here at Mackie,” Miss Wilson said.

“Seeing him develop and improve throughout the stages of the competition has been wonderful.

“We have a short time now to get Ben ready for the next stage of the competition.

“At every stage the judges offer constructive feedback and suggest additions to the dishes.

“So not only does Ben need to practice, he needs to elevate his dish all over again for the next stage.”

Ben was tasked with presenting two dishes during the regional final on Saturday.

The youngster prepared a main course of pan seared cod on a ratatouille with crispy kale and saffron potatoes to win.

His dish was complemented by a silky tomato emulsion and finished with a drizzle of aromatic chorizo oil.

And Ben followed that with a dessert of white chocolate cheesecake served with a tangy and sweet mixed berry compote.

Mackie Academy throws support behind budding young chef

Louise Moir, Head Teacher at Mackie Academy, which has enjoyed a great deal of culinary success, is sending her best wishes to Ben ahead of the next stage of the contest.

She said: “We are delighted to see Ben progressing to the next stage of the Rotary Young Chef Competition.

“We are extremely grateful for our longstanding link with the Stonehaven Rotary.

“And we’d like to thank Pauline Simpson, Peter Fogiel and Marjorie Hamilton for their support throughout this competition and the many other opportunities that they bring to us at Mackie Academy.

“Ben’s passion and enthusiasm are evident when he talks about cooking.

“We wish him every success in the next stage of the competition and beyond.”