‘Enthusiastic’ young Stonehaven chef earns place in national culinary competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Enthusiastic’ young Stonehaven chef earns place in national culinary competition

Ben Malcolm, a fourth year pupil at Mackie Academy, came out on top at the Scottish Regional Finals for Rotary Young Chef.

By Michelle Henderson
Ben Malcolm, a fourth year student at Mackie Academy, came out on top at the Scottish Regional Final for Rotary Young Chef. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Ben Malcolm, a fourth year student at Mackie Academy, came out on top at the Scottish Regional Final for Rotary Young Chef. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

An aspiring chef from Stonehaven cooked up a storm to be named one of the best young talents in Scotland.

Ben Malcolm, a fourth year pupil at Mackie Academy, came out on top at the Scottish Regional Final for Rotary Young Chef.

His enthusiasm for cooking shone through as he presented two signature dishes to judges at the regional final at Forth Valley College on Saturday.

His culinary skills blew the judges away, earning him first place in the competition.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Mackie Academy student Sarah Smart, who claimed the title in 2023.

Now, the fourth year student will compete in the next round of the competition in London on March 29.

Stonehaven student sets his sights on culinary school

Kirsty Wilson, teacher of Home Economics at Mackie Academy, has supported Ben throughout his journey.

She praised his love for cooking as they prepare to work on taking his dishes to an even higher level.

“Ben is extremely enthusiastic about cooking and plans to attend college to further his culinary studies when he leaves us here at Mackie,” Miss Wilson said.

“Seeing him develop and improve throughout the stages of the competition has been wonderful.

“We have a short time now to get Ben ready for the next stage of the competition.

“At every stage the judges offer constructive feedback and suggest additions to the dishes.

“So not only does Ben need to practice, he needs to elevate his dish all over again for the next stage.”

Ben was tasked with presenting two dishes during the regional final on Saturday.

The youngster prepared a main course of pan seared cod on a ratatouille with crispy kale and saffron potatoes to win.

His dish was complemented by a silky tomato emulsion and finished with a drizzle of aromatic chorizo oil.

And Ben followed that with a dessert of white chocolate cheesecake served with a tangy and sweet mixed berry compote.

Mackie Academy throws support behind budding young chef

Louise Moir, Head Teacher at Mackie Academy, which has enjoyed a great deal of culinary success, is sending her best wishes to Ben ahead of the next stage of the contest.

She said: “We are delighted to see Ben progressing to the next stage of the Rotary Young Chef Competition.

“We are extremely grateful for our longstanding link with the Stonehaven Rotary.

“And we’d like to thank Pauline Simpson, Peter Fogiel and Marjorie Hamilton for their support throughout this competition and the many other opportunities that they bring to us at Mackie Academy.

“Ben’s passion and enthusiasm are evident when he talks about cooking.

“We wish him every success in the next stage of the competition and beyond.”

Conversation