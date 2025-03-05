Revealed: The Kincorth site chosen as the home of Aberdeen’s fourth Cruyff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The Kincorth site chosen as the home of Aberdeen’s fourth Cruyff Court

Plans for the all-purpose sports pitch were backed by councillors at a budget meeting on Wednesday

By Michelle Henderson
The Cruyff Court will be the fourth of its kind in Aberdeen, similar to pitches in operation in Tillydrone, Tullos and Catherine Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Kincorth has been earmarked as the fourth Aberdeen community to benefit from a Cruyff Court.

The all-purpose sports pitch will take shape on land close to the site of the former Kincorth Academy.

Once complete, the Cruyff Court will provide a space for multiple sports that will be free for the local community to use.

The pitches in Tillydrone, Tullos and Catherine Street in Aberdeen have been thriving since they opened.

Funding approved for Kincorth pitch

Aberdeen councillors sealed the deal for the new Kincorth pitch during their budget meeting on Wednesday.

Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court has been a huge success. Kincorth will become home to the city’s fourth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It forms part of an ongoing successful partnership between Aberdeen City Council, The Denis Law Legacy Trust and The Cruyff Foundation.

Convener of the Finance and Resources Committee, Councillor Alex McLellan, said the court will be a ‘real asset’ to the community.

He said: “This new Cruyff Court will be a real asset for the community of Kincorth and will directly benefit many young people.

“I’m delighted that we have approved the funding today for what will be Aberdeen’s fourth Cruyff Court.

“I look forward to working with partners and the local community to see the project delivered.”

The Cruyff Courts are a worldwide project by The Cruyff Foundation with the aim of providing safe spaces for communities to play outside and enjoy the benefits of team games and making new friends.

L-R David Suttie, Denis Law Legacy Trust Trustee, Kiana Coutts, Denis Law Legacy Trust Outreach Development officer,? Councillor Alex McLellan, Councillor Miranda Radley, Mike Williams, Denis Law Legacy Trust Chief Operating Officer.? Picture shows; L-R David Suttie, Denis Law Legacy Trust Trustee, Kiana Coutts, Denis Law Legacy Trust Outreach Development officer,? Councillor Alex McLellan, Councillor Miranda Radley, Mike Williams, Denis Law Legacy Trust Chief Operating Officer.?.
Only London currently has four Cruyff Courts.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “It is exciting to help create and introduce another impactful safe space that will help benefit thousands of people both physically and mentally.

“At the same time, it will support young people to grow and enjoy friendships.”

Football legend Denis Law was at the official opening of the Cruyff Court on Catherine Street in 2017. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

David Suttie, Trustee of the Denis Law Legacy Trust said the courts have had positive benefits for their communities.

“The previous three courts in the city have made a big difference, he said.

“The Partnership with Aberdeen City Councill, the Johan Cruyff Foundation and ourselves continues to be very successful.

“We all look forward to delivering something special once again.”

Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court Willie Miller was named after Aberdeen FC’s legendary captain Willie Miller. Our picture shows Willie with Riverbank School pupils at the official opening in 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

