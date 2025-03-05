Revealed: The Kincorth site chosen as the home of Aberdeen’s fourth Cruyff Court

Kincorth has been earmarked as the fourth Aberdeen community to benefit from a Cruyff Court.

The all-purpose sports pitch will take shape on land close to the site of the former Kincorth Academy.

Once complete, the Cruyff Court will provide a space for multiple sports that will be free for the local community to use.

The pitches in Tillydrone, Tullos and Catherine Street in Aberdeen have been thriving since they opened.

Funding approved for Kincorth pitch

Aberdeen councillors sealed the deal for the new Kincorth pitch during their budget meeting on Wednesday.

It forms part of an ongoing successful partnership between Aberdeen City Council, The Denis Law Legacy Trust and The Cruyff Foundation.

Convener of the Finance and Resources Committee, Councillor Alex McLellan, said the court will be a ‘real asset’ to the community.

He said: “This new Cruyff Court will be a real asset for the community of Kincorth and will directly benefit many young people.

“I’m delighted that we have approved the funding today for what will be Aberdeen’s fourth Cruyff Court.

“I look forward to working with partners and the local community to see the project delivered.”

The Cruyff Courts are a worldwide project by The Cruyff Foundation with the aim of providing safe spaces for communities to play outside and enjoy the benefits of team games and making new friends.

Only London currently has four Cruyff Courts.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “It is exciting to help create and introduce another impactful safe space that will help benefit thousands of people both physically and mentally.

“At the same time, it will support young people to grow and enjoy friendships.”

David Suttie, Trustee of the Denis Law Legacy Trust said the courts have had positive benefits for their communities.

“The previous three courts in the city have made a big difference, he said.

“The Partnership with Aberdeen City Councill, the Johan Cruyff Foundation and ourselves continues to be very successful.

“We all look forward to delivering something special once again.”