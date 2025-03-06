Woman arrested after £200 of Jellycat toys stolen from Inverurie Garden Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman arrested after £200 of Jellycat toys stolen from Inverurie Garden Centre

Staff at the family-run business were left 'deeply saddened' by the incident.

By Graham Fleming
Over £200 worth of Jellycats were taken. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Over £200 worth of Jellycats were taken. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after £200 worth of Jellycat toys were stolen from Inverurie Garden Centre.

Staff at the Oldmeldrum Road facility were left “deeply saddened” by the incident on Tuesday which saw eight of the cuddly toys pinched from their gift shop.

The incident prompted management at the family-run business to launch an online appeal for the suspect’s whereabouts yesterday.

But, police have now confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft in Inverurie.

“The incident occurred at a premises on Oldmeldrum Road around 4pm on Tuesday,  March 4.

Staff at the Inverurie Garden Centre have been left ‘deeply saddened’ by the incident. Image: DC Thomson

“The property has since been recovered. The woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

According to staff at Inverurie Garden Centre, it is not the first time thieves have tried to get their hands on the premium cuddly toys.

Extra security in place for Inverurie Jellycat thieves

It has forced management at the centre to employ extra security to ward off would-be Jellycat thieves.

Speaking to The P&J, garden centre manager Mairi McLaughlan said: “As an independent family-run business, it deeply saddens us to be targeted by shoplifters.

“The knock-on effect this has is extensive, primarily having to implement additional security measures to protect our staff and stock.

“We are proud to be part of a supportive local community and we appreciate the importance of raising awareness to try and deter any further crime being committed.”

Jellycats are collectable stuffed toys that have been made popular by social media websites such as TikTok.

Charms, bags and even books are sold by Jellycat in addition to their soft toy range.

Conversation