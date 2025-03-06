Woman arrested after £200 of Jellycat toys stolen from Inverurie Garden Centre

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after £200 worth of Jellycat toys were stolen from Inverurie Garden Centre.

Staff at the Oldmeldrum Road facility were left “deeply saddened” by the incident on Tuesday which saw eight of the cuddly toys pinched from their gift shop.

The incident prompted management at the family-run business to launch an online appeal for the suspect’s whereabouts yesterday.

But, police have now confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft in Inverurie.

“The incident occurred at a premises on Oldmeldrum Road around 4pm on Tuesday, March 4.

“The property has since been recovered. The woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

According to staff at Inverurie Garden Centre, it is not the first time thieves have tried to get their hands on the premium cuddly toys.

Extra security in place for Inverurie Jellycat thieves

It has forced management at the centre to employ extra security to ward off would-be Jellycat thieves.

Speaking to The P&J, garden centre manager Mairi McLaughlan said: “As an independent family-run business, it deeply saddens us to be targeted by shoplifters.

“The knock-on effect this has is extensive, primarily having to implement additional security measures to protect our staff and stock.

“We are proud to be part of a supportive local community and we appreciate the importance of raising awareness to try and deter any further crime being committed.”

Jellycats are collectable stuffed toys that have been made popular by social media websites such as TikTok.

Charms, bags and even books are sold by Jellycat in addition to their soft toy range.