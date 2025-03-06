Man, 21, and woman, 47, charged following Summerhill theft

A man and woman have been charged following a theft at home in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at an address on Stronsay Drive in the Summerhill area of the city on Sunday March 2.

Police confirmed that a man, 21, and a woman, 47, have been arrested and charged.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday March 6.

The woman was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.