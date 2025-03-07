Wellheads Avenue resident ‘fears for his life’ at hands of neighbours from hell

A Dyce resident has opened up on on how neighbours from hell have him “fearing for his life”.

The council tenant, who asked not to be identified, told The Press and Journal of a toxic combination of drug-dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour.

He said the criminal activity in and around Wellheads Avenue has taken a severe toll on his mental health.

Even leaving his front door has become a problem as dog mess is said to be frequently smeared across landings due to what he says are “irresponsible” dog owners.

Issues came to a head recently as a violent disturbance erupted outside homes as a spat between neighbours boiled over.

Screaming, shouting and banging could all be heard and the man feared his own door “could have been knocked down”.

He has reached out to Aberdeen City Council, who have put him up in the flat, for help, only to claim he has been “passed from pillar to post”.

A “gangster mentality” has taken hold

A police source has told the Press and Journal the area has become a problem for officers, who are regularly called to Wellheads Avenue.

They fear drug dealers have taken hold of the properties, with many residents who are moved in to properties little knowing what they are getting into.

The resident we spoke to says his current living conditions “have him on edge” at all times.

He said: “I don’t know where to start with living in this flat.

“There are drug issues and there is anti-social behaviour here.

“The police are here all the time.

“Dog mess is constantly left on the landings and all over the place outside the building.

“The bin room is a complete mess too. I’m scared it’s going to cause problems with rats.

“The whole thing is just one huge health and safety issue.”

‘Wellheads Avenue has resident ‘fearing for his life’

“My living situation has affected my mental health massively,” he continued.

“I’m on edge almost all the time.

“Honestly, when I hear noises at night, I am scared for my safety.

“I can hear people screaming and shouting all the time.

“One night I was scared that they were going to break down my door. I feared for my life.

“I rarely get a good night’s sleep. It’s a gamble whether I can get to sleep at all.”

The unnamed resident has told us that he has pleaded with various housing officers to be relocated, but with no success.

“The only suggestion that I’ve had from the council is that I should clean the mess up myself,” he said.

“It just feels like they are passing the buck all the time.”

Aberdeen City Council have said that they are currently working to resolve the issues experienced by this particular tenant.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the issues and we are working with the tenant and partners to resolve these.”

Police called to Wellheads Avenue ‘five times a week’

Also speaking to The Press and Journal, a police source has come forward to shed light on just some of the myriad issues plaguing the Dyce social housing block.

They confirmed to us that officers are called to Wellheads Avenue up to five times a week in response to issues ranging from neighbour tiffs to drugs and “random violence”.

The housing block has also been labelled a crime “hotspot” within the force, they revealed.

They said: “There’s a lot of anti-social behaviour that goes on there and there are police calls there constantly.

“It’s mostly neighbour disputes we see as well as well as domestic violence and even crimes of random violence.

“It’s a real anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city.”

Source says drug trade behind many of area’s ills

The source explained that the flats have become a convenient place for drug dealers to ply their trade.

“It’s been a little but more quiet in these past few months but it’s expected to ramp up again once we get into summer,” they said.

“It’s a very convenient place to drug deal in, with the concealed entrances and the way it’s designed.

“There are plenty of great people and families that live there, but when they get sent there they have no idea what they are getting into.

“There is a bit of a gangster mentality that’s taken hold.

“It’s a captive market within the building, with a lot of people that are addicted to drugs – and there’s different people that want to be able to control it.

“It makes it very attractive for violent people, unfortunately.”