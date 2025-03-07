Man killed in A90 Laurencekirk crash named by police

A man who died following a crash on the A90 road near Laurencekirk has been named.

The incident occurred on February 12, around 10.20am, when a silver Mercedes Vito and a grey Mercedes HGV collided.

Emergency services attended the scene just south of Laurencekirk.

The 63-year-old male passenger of the van was pronounced dead.

He has now been named as Neil Humphreys from Warwickshire.

The driver of the van, a 43-year-old man and the driver of the lorry, a 52-year-old man, were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The A90, an important north-east corridor, was closed for more than 12 hours while police carried out their inquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information.

Road Policing Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mr Humphreys’ family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected during this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet come forward.”