Huntly barn scoops top award at Scottish Wedding Awards

Location is everything on your wedding day and one Huntly venue has beat all others to scoop a top prize at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

Aswanley, located close to the River Deveron, has delighted newlyweds for nearly 20 years with its charm and backdrop.

The venue, within the grounds of the stunning 17th century house, offers a spacious and adaptable barn and surrounding grounds for grand events.

The barn has a series of interconnecting rooms, with a fireplace room at the centre, and can accommodate large parties of up to 250 guests.

Aswanley also makes the most of its scenic surroundings, with wedding pictures often shot against the backdrop of the gorgeous countryside.

Aswanley crowned Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year

The current owner Pam, a picture restorer, spent a lot of time and effort to create the beautiful gardens and loves showing couples around on tours.

Wedding coordinators Lauren and Sarah are also on hand to help couples get their big day just right.

According to its website, Aswanley “can be personalised with the tiniest of touches or completely reimagined,” making it a versatile option for couples.

And the hard work has paid off, as Aswanley was recognised at the 2025 Scottish Wedding Awards, taking home the award for Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We would like to thank the Scottish Wedding Awards for their accolade and are very grateful to be acknowledged for this very prestigious award.

“We have been hosting weddings at Aswanley for over 18 years and hold each and every one of our couples in the highest respect.

“The steading and grounds provide the backdrop for magical weddings and the staff are only too happy to tailor the day to each couple.”

Aswanley faced stiff competition from other north-east locations, including Logie Country House in Inverurie and Glen Tanar Ballroom in Aboyne.

Other award winners from the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire:

Florist of the Year (North) – The Flower Company in Inverness

Cake Designer of the Year (North) – Pam Rennie Cake Design in Banchory

Photographer of the Year (North) – Ceamara Photography in Keith

Photographer of the Year (Overall Winner) – Ceamara Photography in Keith

Wedding Boutique of the Year (North) – La-Di-Da Fashion in Inverness

Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year – La-Di-Da Fashion in Inverness

Cultural Entertainment of the Year (Piper of the Year) – Spud the Piper in Aviemore

Couples’ Choice Award – N J E Firework Displays in Aberdeen

Wedding Caterer of the Year – Thistle Catering Services in Ellon