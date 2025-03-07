Huntly barn scoops top award at Scottish Wedding Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly barn scoops top award at Scottish Wedding Awards

Aswanley's venue is a Victorian barn within the grounds of a 17th century fortified house in Aberdeenshire.

By Ross Hempseed
One of the bright and spacious rooms at Aswanley. Image: Aswanley.
Location is everything on your wedding day and one Huntly venue has beat all others to scoop a top prize at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

Aswanley, located close to the River Deveron, has delighted newlyweds for nearly 20 years with its charm and backdrop.

The venue, within the grounds of the stunning 17th century house, offers a spacious and adaptable barn and surrounding grounds for grand events.

The barn has a series of interconnecting rooms, with a fireplace room at the centre, and can accommodate large parties of up to 250 guests.

Aswanley also makes the most of its scenic surroundings, with wedding pictures often shot against the backdrop of the gorgeous countryside.

Aswanley in Huntly. Image: Aswanley.
Aswanley crowned Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year

The current owner Pam, a picture restorer, spent a lot of time and effort to create the beautiful gardens and loves showing couples around on tours.

Wedding coordinators Lauren and Sarah are also on hand to help couples get their big day just right.

According to its website, Aswanley “can be personalised with the tiniest of touches or completely reimagined,” making it a versatile option for couples.

And the hard work has paid off, as Aswanley was recognised at the 2025 Scottish Wedding Awards, taking home the award for Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We would like to thank the Scottish Wedding Awards for their accolade and are very grateful to be acknowledged for this very prestigious award.

“We have been hosting weddings at Aswanley for over 18 years and hold each and every one of our couples in the highest respect.

“The steading and grounds provide the backdrop for magical weddings and the staff are only too happy to tailor the day to each couple.”

Aswanley faced stiff competition from other north-east locations, including Logie Country House in Inverurie and Glen Tanar Ballroom in Aboyne.

Also among the winners was Aberdeenshire’s Pam Rennie, who set up her own cake business making elaborate tiered cakes for weddings while still a school dinner lady. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Other award winners from the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire:

Florist of the Year (North) – The Flower Company in Inverness

Cake Designer of the Year (North) – Pam Rennie Cake Design in Banchory

Photographer of the Year (North) – Ceamara Photography in Keith

Photographer of the Year (Overall Winner) – Ceamara Photography in Keith

Wedding Boutique of the Year (North) – La-Di-Da Fashion in Inverness

Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year – La-Di-Da Fashion in Inverness

Cultural Entertainment of the Year (Piper of the Year) – Spud the Piper in Aviemore

Couples’ Choice Award – N J E Firework Displays in Aberdeen

Wedding Caterer of the Year – Thistle Catering Services in Ellon

