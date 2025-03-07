Man charged after pedestrian struck by car in Rosemount

A man has been charged after a collision involving a pedestrian in Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics were called to the city’s Rosemount Place on Thursday afternoon following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

Officers shut the road to all traffic for a short time, near the junction with Mount Street, as paramedics treated the casualty.

Onlookers reported seeing a man lying in the road moments after the incident as traffic was diverted away from the area.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.

Man charged following Aberdeen collision

A man has been charged in connection with the Aberdeen incident.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Thursday, March 6, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

“He was taken to the hospital to be checked over.

“One man was charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for a statement.