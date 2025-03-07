Asda Bridge of Don remains closed to customers after Monday’s fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda Bridge of Don remains closed to customers after Monday’s fire

It is unclear when the supermarket will reopen, but a source says suggestions of a six week closure are wide of the mark.

By Chris Cromar
Asda Middleton Park.
Asda Middleton Park remains closed after Monday's fire. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen supermarket normally bustling with families and excited kids ready for the weekend was eerily silent this afternoon.

Asda Middleton Park, which is located in the Bridge of Don area of the city, remains closed after suffering smoke damage following a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Usually busy with people doing their shop ahead of the weekend and cars waiting to pick their children up from the various nearby schools, four days after the fire the car park was near deserted.

Asda Middleton Park.
Asda in Bridge of Don remains closed. Image: DC Thomson.

Four appliances were sent to the scene shortly after 5am on March 3 and at the store today “closed” signs remained.

Notices inform customers about the “temporary” closure and remind them the supermarket’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park shop is open.

The pharmacy located inside the fire hit Bridge of Don store is also closed, causing some disruption for those requiring prescriptions.

Asda Middleton Park.
The normally busy car park was deserted this afternoon. Image: DC Thomson.

The pharmacy was able to run a limited service but this has been stopped.

Other local pharmacies, including Balmedie and Braehead, have said people can have prescriptions sent there.

There has been talk of the store being closed for another six weeks.

A supermarket spokesperson would not comment on the likely reopening date, but an Asda source said it will “definitely not” be shut for that amount of time.

Another said the cause of the fire is still “under investigation”.

Asda Middleton Park.
It is unclear when the supermarket will reopen. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Continuing to work hard to reopen our Middleton Park store’

A spokesman for Asda said: “We’re continuing to work hard to reopen our Middleton Park store and will let the local community know as soon as it reopens.

“We’d like thank customers for their understanding while the works take place and would remind them that our fantastic colleagues at the nearby Aberdeen Superstore are ready to welcome them into the store.”

The Ashvale chip shop after blaze.
The Ashvale, located next to Asda, went on fire last year and has not reopened. Image: DC Thomson.

Despite Asda’s closure, its petrol station and neighbouring businesses Domino’s, Greggs and Tasty Wok are open, as are Ladbrokes, Barnardo’s and Ardene House Vet Practice.

However, the Ashvale chipper – which is located closest to the supermarket – remains shut after going on fire in July last year.

