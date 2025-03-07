Exclusive: Pictures show demolition underway at Jimmy Savile cottage

Demolition of Jimmy Savile’s former Glencoe home is now underway.

Since the death of the disgraced broadcaster and paedophile nearly 14 years ago, there has been a campaign to demolish what was once his house at Allt-na-Reigh in Glen Coe.

A fire on February 8 partially destroyed an outbuilding at the cottage.

And in the aftermath, current owner and developer Harris Aslam said its demolition would take place “as soon as possible.”

Pictures, taken today, now reveal that demolition of the cottage has begun.

The images show workers in high-vis jackets removing parts of the roof.

In 1961, the house and associated land were sold for £1,000 to mountaineer, adventurer and writer Hamish MacInnes.

Mr MacInnes, known as the “father of modern mountain rescue in Scotland,” lived there until 1987.

But it was in 1998 that the property was sold to its now infamous owner, Jimmy Savile, who retained it until his death in 2011.

After Savile’s death, the bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder.

It was then sold in 2021 to retail tycoon Harris Aslam for £335,500.

Mr Aslam is the director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail.

Jimmy Savile cottage owner vowed to demolish house ‘as soon as possible’

Planning permission for the demolition of the existing cottage was approved in June 2024, alongside approval for a new dwelling that would honour the legacy of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes – to be called Hamish House.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Aslam family said: “Given the delicate nature of the surrounding environment and the exemplary design of the project, specialist construction methods will be required, which means the development will take time.

“However, we are fully committed to beginning demolition as soon as possible, with the broader redevelopment targeted to commence in Spring / Summer 2025.

“We appreciate the public interest in the site, especially given Hamish MacInnes’ prior ownership.

“But we kindly ask that the public do not attempt to access the area.”

As demolition work has now begun, the Haslam family have been approached for comment.

Read more from the former Jimmy Savile cottage

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.