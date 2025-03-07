Exclusive: Pictures show demolition underway at Jimmy Savile cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Pictures show demolition underway at Jimmy Savile cottage

Last month, current owner and developer Harris Aslam said the house would be torn down "as soon as possible."

By Ena Saracevic
Work to demolish the cottage has started. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.
Demolition of Jimmy Savile’s former Glencoe home is now underway.

Since the death of the disgraced broadcaster and paedophile nearly 14 years ago, there has been a campaign to demolish what was once his house at Allt-na-Reigh in Glen Coe.

A fire on February 8 partially destroyed an outbuilding at the cottage.

And in the aftermath, current owner and developer Harris Aslam said its demolition would take place “as soon as possible.”

Pictures, taken today, now reveal that demolition of the cottage has begun.

The images show workers in high-vis jackets removing parts of the roof.

Demolition at the site today. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.
The roof has been removed. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.
Workers at the cottage. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.

In 1961, the house and associated land were sold for £1,000 to mountaineer, adventurer and writer Hamish MacInnes.

Mr MacInnes, known as the “father of modern mountain rescue in Scotland,” lived there until 1987.

But it was in 1998 that the property was sold to its now infamous owner, Jimmy Savile, who retained it until his death in 2011.

After Savile’s death, the bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder.

It was then sold in 2021 to retail tycoon Harris Aslam for £335,500.

Mr Aslam is the director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail.

Planning permission for the demolition of the existing cottage was approved in June 2024, alongside approval for a new dwelling that would honour the legacy of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes – to be called Hamish House.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Aslam family said: “Given the delicate nature of the surrounding environment and the exemplary design of the project, specialist construction methods will be required, which means the development will take time.

“However, we are fully committed to beginning demolition as soon as possible, with the broader redevelopment targeted to commence in Spring / Summer 2025.

“We appreciate the public interest in the site, especially given Hamish MacInnes’ prior ownership.

“But we kindly ask that the public do not attempt to access the area.”

As demolition work has now begun, the Haslam family have been approached for comment.

Scaffolding has been put up while demolition is underway. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.
Workers with chainsaws demolishing the roof of the cottage. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.
The cottage is covered in graffiti. Image: Garry F McHarg / FOCAL Scotland.

