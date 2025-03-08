Georgia Toffolo shares sweet honeymoon photos with husband James Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Toffolo shares sweet honeymoon photos with husband James Watt

The pair were married in an 'elopement' last Saturday, before heading to the five-star luxury of The Fife Arms at Braemar.

By Louise Glen
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt honeymoon in Aberdeenshire
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt on honeymoon in Aberdeenshire. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Newly weds Georgia Toffolo and James Watt have shared pictures from their honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Georgia, affectionately known as Toff, posted on Instagram this morning.

She delighted her fans with photos showing a honeymoon filled with fishing, camping, reading, playing Scrabble and some very posh outfits.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo are already back to work

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on honeymoon in Aberdeenshire
Georgia Toffolo enjoyed shopping in Braemar Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

There was even a picture of the 2017 “I’m a Celebrity” game show winner eating a Greggs.

Sharing photos of the honeymoon on Instagram, Toff confirmed the couple were already back to work “and normality”.

The photos have been liked more than 6,500 times.

In the post, which has been liked by her husband using the handle BrewDogJames, she wrote: “When you elope, there isn’t time to plan a big far-flung honeymoon, and what a gift that was.

“I’m very sad that it was so short, but my goodness, it was sweet.

Georgia Toffolo in the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar
Georgia Toffolo matched her unique style to the beautiful surroundings of The Fife Arms. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

“We have both agreed that our two days and three nights (that we did so well squeezing in!) were incredible, but we would love to do it all again.

“Continuing with our intention of doing things differently, why can’t we do it all again?

Honeymoon part two is yet to come

“We are going to call it honeymoon PART 2!”

Addressing her husband, she continued: “SO very special… thank you, and I love you forever.”

Georgia Toffolo enjoyed a pint of stout while enjoying a game of scrabble.
Georgia Toffolo enjoyed a pint of stout while enjoying a game of scrabble in The Fife Arms. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

On March 1, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.

Reporter Graham Fleming covered the ceremony for The Press and Journal.

The church the couple chose for their wedding was the same one where Watt’s grandparents had exchanged vows.

Guests were given just 48 hours’ notice, as the couple wanted a spontaneous and personal celebration.

Georgia Toffolo enjoyed a Greggs during her honeymoon.

Georgia Toffolo enjoyed a Greggs while on honeymoon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.Toff donned a cream faux-fur gown with a Bardot neckline, a choice both stylish and practical for the chilly Scottish weather.

Watt embraced his roots by dressing in a wool sailor’s jumper and blue waders, reflecting his family’s fishing heritage.

Their spaniel, Monty, played the role of ring bearer, adding a personal and heartwarming touch to the ceremony.

Later in the week, reporter Chris Cromar shared the news that the couple were honeymooning in The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Georgia Toffolo reading in bed during her honeymoon.
Georgia Toffolo reading in bed during her honeymoon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

After their low-key wedding, the couple chose to honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar, a luxurious five-star hotel known for its rich history and art-filled interiors.

The couple plan to host a larger celebration in London to include friends and family who couldn’t attend the impromptu ceremony.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt appear to have enjoyed a night 'glamping'.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt appear to have enjoyed a night ‘glamping’. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

The Fife Arms, in the heart of Royal Deeside, is a firm favourite of wealthy visitors to the north-east.

Big names who have been guests include Rita Ora, Judi Dench, John Bishop, James Nesbitt and Alexa Chung.

Rooms range from around £500 per night to the most expensive suites, including the Majestic Suite, which costs about £3,100.

Conversation