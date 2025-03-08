Georgia Toffolo shares sweet honeymoon photos with husband James Watt

Newly weds Georgia Toffolo and James Watt have shared pictures from their honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Georgia, affectionately known as Toff, posted on Instagram this morning.

She delighted her fans with photos showing a honeymoon filled with fishing, camping, reading, playing Scrabble and some very posh outfits.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo are already back to work

There was even a picture of the 2017 “I’m a Celebrity” game show winner eating a Greggs.

Sharing photos of the honeymoon on Instagram, Toff confirmed the couple were already back to work “and normality”.

The photos have been liked more than 6,500 times.

In the post, which has been liked by her husband using the handle BrewDogJames, she wrote: “When you elope, there isn’t time to plan a big far-flung honeymoon, and what a gift that was.

“I’m very sad that it was so short, but my goodness, it was sweet.

“We have both agreed that our two days and three nights (that we did so well squeezing in!) were incredible, but we would love to do it all again.

“Continuing with our intention of doing things differently, why can’t we do it all again?

Honeymoon part two is yet to come

“We are going to call it honeymoon PART 2!”

Addressing her husband, she continued: “SO very special… thank you, and I love you forever.”

On March 1, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.

Reporter Graham Fleming covered the ceremony for The Press and Journal.

The church the couple chose for their wedding was the same one where Watt’s grandparents had exchanged vows.

Guests were given just 48 hours’ notice, as the couple wanted a spontaneous and personal celebration.

Georgia Toffolo enjoyed a Greggs while on honeymoon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.Toff donned a cream faux-fur gown with a Bardot neckline, a choice both stylish and practical for the chilly Scottish weather.

Watt embraced his roots by dressing in a wool sailor’s jumper and blue waders, reflecting his family’s fishing heritage.

Their spaniel, Monty, played the role of ring bearer, adding a personal and heartwarming touch to the ceremony.

Later in the week, reporter Chris Cromar shared the news that the couple were honeymooning in The Fife Arms in Braemar.

After their low-key wedding, the couple chose to honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar, a luxurious five-star hotel known for its rich history and art-filled interiors.

The couple plan to host a larger celebration in London to include friends and family who couldn’t attend the impromptu ceremony.

The Fife Arms, in the heart of Royal Deeside, is a firm favourite of wealthy visitors to the north-east.

Big names who have been guests include Rita Ora, Judi Dench, John Bishop, James Nesbitt and Alexa Chung.

Rooms range from around £500 per night to the most expensive suites, including the Majestic Suite, which costs about £3,100.