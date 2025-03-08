Flights delayed and diverted due to ‘adverse weather’ at Inverness Airport

A number of flights are experiencing disruption due to “adverse weather” conditions at Inverness Airport.

The 11:15am EasyJet flight from Glasgow to Inverness has been diverted to Aberdeen.

The 12:30pm British Airways flight from Inverness to Heathrow has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, several flights to and from Inverness have been delayed.

After being unable to land in Inverness, the flight was diverted to the Granite City, where it landed around 1:30pm.

EasyJet’s website reads: “We’re very sorry that your flight has now diverted again.

“This is due to the continued adverse weather conditions in Inverness, which are below safe operating limits.

“The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

Several flights to and from Inverness are also experiencing delays.

Arrivals

08:35 Luton-Inverness – Delayed

10:20 Stornoway-Inverness – Delayed

13:50 Gatwick-Inverness – Delayed

