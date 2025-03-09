WATCH: ‘Devastating’ fire hits Inverness business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: ‘Devastating’ fire hits Inverness business park

Six fire appliances were sent to Fairways Business Park just before midnight.

By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness business park has been hit by a major blaze.

Firefighters were sent to Fairways Business Park, off the Southern Distributor Road, at 11:50pm on Saturday, March 8.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene.

They battled the blaze for more than three hours.

Police and emergency services were also in attendance.

Officers confirmed there are no reported injuries.

They are asking people to “avoid the area if possible”

firefighters at Fairways Business Park
Multiple firefighters were at the scene. Image: Jasperimage
firefighters using high vehicle
The SFRS used a high vehicle to tackle the blaze. Image: Jasperimage

Footage shows a business unit completely engulfed by the fire.

It is understood that a number of businesses premises have been destroyed by the blaze.

Major fire hits Fairways Business Park in Inverness

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12am on Sunday, 9 March 2025, we received a report of a fire at Fairways Business Park, Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“There are no reported injuries.

“People should avoid the area if possible.

business premises destroyed
Firefighters were called to the Inverness business park just before midnight. Image: George Finlayson
Several Inverness business premises were destroyed by the fire. Image: Jasperimage

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

“A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 11:50pm.

“We sent six appliances and a high vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 2:53am.”

Inverness business premises destroyed by fire

A number of business premises have been destroyed by last night’s blaze.

It is understood these include the Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre and a hairdresser.

The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson
The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson. Image: Walter Geddes
Firefighters, police and emergency services were at the scene. Image: Jasperimage

The entrance to the Kart Raceway has also been damaged.

A post on the Inverness Kart Raceway Facebook page reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances all races have been cancelled for tomorrow Sunday 9th March.

“We hope to get more information to everyone affected as soon as possible.”

Inverness travel centre ‘truly heartbroken’ after ‘devastating’ fire

The SJ Travel Centre on Fairways Retail Park has been one of the businesses affected by the fire.

The company has issued a statement saying they are “truly heartbroken”.

It reads: “As many of you may have heard, a devastating fire broke out last night, and unfortunately, our offices have been badly affected.

“While our physical space is temporarily closed, we want to reassure you that we are still very much operational.

“All our systems are cloud-based, and we will be fully up and running remotely from tomorrow. You can continue to reach us by phone at 01463 240467 or via email at enquiries@sjtravelcentre.com.

“We are truly heartbroken by what has happened, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is that no one was hurt.

“Buildings and belongings can be replaced—people cannot. Thank you all for your support and understanding during this time.”

 

