WATCH: ‘Devastating’ fire hits Inverness business park

An Inverness business park has been hit by a major blaze.

Firefighters were sent to Fairways Business Park, off the Southern Distributor Road, at 11:50pm on Saturday, March 8.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene.

They battled the blaze for more than three hours.

Police and emergency services were also in attendance.

Officers confirmed there are no reported injuries.

They are asking people to “avoid the area if possible”

Footage shows a business unit completely engulfed by the fire.

It is understood that a number of businesses premises have been destroyed by the blaze.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12am on Sunday, 9 March 2025, we received a report of a fire at Fairways Business Park, Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“There are no reported injuries.

“People should avoid the area if possible.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

“A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 11:50pm.

“We sent six appliances and a high vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 2:53am.”

A number of business premises have been destroyed by last night’s blaze.

It is understood these include the Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre and a hairdresser.

The entrance to the Kart Raceway has also been damaged.

A post on the Inverness Kart Raceway Facebook page reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances all races have been cancelled for tomorrow Sunday 9th March.

“We hope to get more information to everyone affected as soon as possible.”

Inverness travel centre ‘truly heartbroken’ after ‘devastating’ fire

The SJ Travel Centre on Fairways Retail Park has been one of the businesses affected by the fire.

The company has issued a statement saying they are “truly heartbroken”.

It reads: “As many of you may have heard, a devastating fire broke out last night, and unfortunately, our offices have been badly affected.

“While our physical space is temporarily closed, we want to reassure you that we are still very much operational.

“All our systems are cloud-based, and we will be fully up and running remotely from tomorrow. You can continue to reach us by phone at 01463 240467 or via email at enquiries@sjtravelcentre.com.

“We are truly heartbroken by what has happened, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is that no one was hurt.

“Buildings and belongings can be replaced—people cannot. Thank you all for your support and understanding during this time.”