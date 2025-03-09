Businesses devastated: Cops hunt balaclava-clad firestarters after car rammed into Inverness shops

Police are hunting a balaclava-clad man who drove a car into shops at Fairways in Inverness and then started a fire that destroyed at least four businesses.

Police said the dramatic blaze, which engulfed numerous units on the Fairway Business Park was “wilful”.

Officers have confirmed the car was “deliberately” driven into one of the units.

A man wearing dark clothing and a balaclava was seen running away from the business park towards Walter Scott Drive.

Detectives are appealing for information.

In a statement, officers said: “Around 12.05am on Sunday March 9, a Skoda Octavia car was deliberately driven into the premises at Fairways Business Park.

“The premises and car were then set alight which caused significant damage.”

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful.

There are no reports of any injuries.

‘Imperative that we find the person responsible’

A Travelodge worker told our reporter Alberto Lejarraga – who is working from the scene: “I saw it on the news this morning before going to work.

“I didn’t take my car to work because I thought there’d be loads of police cars and fire engines there.

“It’s shocking.”

Officers are looking to speak to anyone with any information and are particularly keen to trace the occupants of a white pick-up truck, which was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: “This was a reckless act and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has dashcam or other footage, to contact police.

“I’d also ask anyone in the area to contact us if they saw either of these vehicles in the area at the time of the incident.

“Think back, did you see anything suspicious?”

Here’s what we know so far:

Police are hunting a man in a balaclava who made off from the area. He was heading towards Walter Scott Drive.

Four businesses have been destroyed: The Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM.

The entrance to the Kart Raceway has also been damaged.

Firefighters were sent to Fairways Business Park, off the Southern Distributor Road, at 11.50pm on Saturday, March 8.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene. They battled the blaze for more than three hours.

Police have been on scene since midnight, and are conducting searches in the area.

Officers confirmed there are no reported injuries.

People are being asked to “avoid the area if possible”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.