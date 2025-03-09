Businesses devastated: Cops hunt balaclava-clad firestarters after car rammed into Inverness shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Businesses devastated: Cops hunt balaclava-clad firestarters after car rammed into Inverness shops

A Skoda Octavia car was deliberately driven into buildings at Fairways Business Park in Inverness sparking a hugely destructive blaze.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news logo in reages to a crash
Officers are looking for witnesses to come forward.

Police are hunting a balaclava-clad man who drove a car into shops at Fairways in Inverness and then started a fire that destroyed at least four businesses.

Police said the dramatic blaze, which engulfed numerous units on the Fairway Business Park was “wilful”.

Officers have confirmed the car was “deliberately” driven into one of the units.

A man wearing dark clothing and a balaclava was seen running away from the business park towards Walter Scott Drive.

firefighters using high vehicle
The fire at Fairways Business Park sparked a huge emergency response.

Detectives are appealing for information.

In a statement, officers said: “Around 12.05am on Sunday March 9, a Skoda Octavia car was deliberately driven into the premises at Fairways Business Park.

“The premises and car were then set alight which caused significant damage.”

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful.

There are no reports of any injuries.

‘Imperative that we find the person responsible’

A Travelodge worker told our reporter Alberto Lejarraga – who is working from the scene: “I saw it on the news this morning before going to work.

“I didn’t take my car to work because I thought there’d be loads of police cars and fire engines there.

“It’s shocking.”

Officers are looking to speak to anyone with any information and are particularly keen to trace the occupants of a white pick-up truck, which was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: “This was a reckless act and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has dashcam or other footage, to contact police.

“I’d also ask anyone in the area to contact us if they saw either of these vehicles in the area at the time of the incident.

“Think back, did you see anything suspicious?”

Here’s what we know so far:

The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson
The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park.
  • Police are hunting a man in a balaclava who made off from the area. He was heading towards Walter Scott Drive.
  • Four businesses have been destroyed: The Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM.
  • The entrance to the Kart Raceway has also been damaged.
  • Firefighters were sent to Fairways Business Park, off the Southern Distributor Road, at 11.50pm on Saturday, March 8.
  • Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene. They battled the blaze for more than three hours.
  • Police have been on scene since midnight, and are conducting searches in the area.
  • Officers confirmed there are no reported injuries.
  • People are being asked to “avoid the area if possible”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

