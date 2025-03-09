Have you seen Skye the dog who was stolen from Caithness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you seen Skye the dog who was stolen from Caithness?

The Border collie was stolen from a property in Berriedale, Caithness on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

By Louise Glen
Skye the dog who has been stolen from Caithness
Skye - an 18 month old Border collie was stolen from a property in Berriedale, Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.

Have you seen Skye, a Border collie who was stolen from her home in Caithness?

If you have, Police Scotland would like to hear from you.

18-month-old Skye was taken from her home in Berriedale sometime between Monday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 4.

Appeal to trace Skye from Caithness

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information after Skye, an 18-month-old Border collie, was stolen from a property in Berriedale, Caithness, sometime between the evening of Monday March 3 and Tuesday 4.

“Skye is mainly black with white patches on her nose, neck, chest and feet.

“She is not chipped and does not have a collar.”

Anyone who has information that could assist Police Scotland is asked to contact officers either online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/0085724/25.

On social media, one person wrote “This is heartbreaking! These criminals have no thought whatsoever what trauma they are causing the poor pup.”

Another wrote: “Wee soul..Everything seems to be up for grabs in this world.”

Conversation