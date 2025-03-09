Have you seen Skye the dog who was stolen from Caithness?

Have you seen Skye, a Border collie who was stolen from her home in Caithness?

If you have, Police Scotland would like to hear from you.

18-month-old Skye was taken from her home in Berriedale sometime between Monday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 4.

Appeal to trace Skye from Caithness

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information after Skye, an 18-month-old Border collie, was stolen from a property in Berriedale, Caithness, sometime between the evening of Monday March 3 and Tuesday 4.

“Skye is mainly black with white patches on her nose, neck, chest and feet.

“She is not chipped and does not have a collar.”

Anyone who has information that could assist Police Scotland is asked to contact officers either online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/0085724/25.

On social media, one person wrote “This is heartbreaking! These criminals have no thought whatsoever what trauma they are causing the poor pup.”

Another wrote: “Wee soul..Everything seems to be up for grabs in this world.”