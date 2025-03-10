Man dies after being hit by car in Peterhead

A 61-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Peterhead earlier this month, it has been confirmed.

John Bannon from Peterhead died on Saturday at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he had been since the incident at about 9am on March March 3.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a white Nissan X Trail, took place on Queen Street at its junction with King Street in the Aberdeenshire town.

Mr Bannon’s next of kin are aware of his death.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.

Police appealing for witnesses

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Bannon and everyone involved at this very difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact officers.

“In addition, we would appeal to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist to come forward.”

If you can assist police with their inquires, people are urged to call 101 quoting reference 0626 of March 3.