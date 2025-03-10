Lifeboat volunteers launch in early hours to assist large cargo vessel on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifeboat volunteers launch in early hours to assist large cargo vessel on Skye

The 260-foot vessel ran aground in the Breakish area.

By Ellie Milne
Cargo hitting waves and rocks
The cargo vessel ran aground near Breakish in the early hours of Monday. Image: Kyle RNLI.

Lifeboat volunteers braved difficult weather conditions to assist the crew of a cargo ship off the Isle of Skye.

The 260-foot vessel ran aground at the stern in the Breakish area shortly after 2am on Monday.

Crew members onboard made a number of efforts to free themselves and contacted the coastguard for aid when they were unsuccessful.

Volunteers from Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat station then launched Spirit of Fred Olsen at 2.25am.

Lifeboat and cargo ship
Lifeboat crews arrived at the scene in the early hours. Image: Kyle RNLI.

They made good speed across the water and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes to find the cargo vessel being pushed ashore by the wind and choppy seas.

After confirming nobody was injured, the lifeboat crew began a visual inspection of the hull to ensure there was no obvious damage or pollution.

The lifeboat from Portree was also called to assist due to the size of the vessel.

It arrived about an hour later and both crews stood by to provide safety cover.

Volunteers assist cargo crew on Skye

RNLI helmet in front of cargo ship in water
Volunteers stayed at the scene to provide safety cover. Image: Kyle RNLI.

The vessel managed to use her own thrusters and engine to take herself off the rocks as the tide rose.

By 4.15am, the cargo had made her way into deeper water and a safe place was found to anchor.

Daniel Elliot, helm for Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI, said: “When we arrived on scene, the vessel was aground by the stern and was being pushed further ashore by the sea and weather, with a risk of the vessel turning broadside.

“However, the crew managed to get themselves off the rocks and out into deeper water.

Cargo ship next to rocks
The vessel ran aground in the Breakish area. Image: Kyle RNLI.

“It was important that we stayed on scene to ensure that there was no unseen damage underneath the waterline that could pose a risk to the crew, or any pollution coming from the vessel which could pose a danger to the environment.”

The volunteer crews stayed on the scene until they could make sure the crew was no longer in danger.

Kyle lifeboat returned to the station before 6am while the Portree crew waited for a coastguard tug to arrive on the scene.

