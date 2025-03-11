Fitness fans at the ready: Community and personal training to be at core of new Cults gym

Rory Annand is aiming to create a small community through his new fitness venture in Cults.

The experienced personal trainer has worked in the city for more than 14 years and feels now is the right time to branch out on his own.

With a focus on being community-led, Revive Fitness Gym will have personal training at its core.

“It’s the right time for me to do this,” Rory told The Press and Journal.

“I’m at a stage in my career where this feels like the next progressive step.

“I’ve got the experience and a deep enough toolkit to share.

“I’ve trained people from 16 to 75 and from folk who have never set foot in a gym, to people trying to lose weight, and to those competing in sport at a global level.

“It’s hugely diverse and I want this gym to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

“You don’t need to have trained in a gym before to join.”

New gym to open in Cults

The first members will step through the doors on March 31 but in the meantime Rory is working hard to fit out the unit at Cults Business Park.

“It’s a contained unit with lots of access – parking and public transport.

“And it’s a large residential area, so accessible to a large pool of people.

“There are a number of good, small private gyms that have cropped up in Aberdeen, especially post-Covid, but I’ve thought for a while there’s been a gap in the market for a community-led gym with personal training at its core.

“If people are invested in a small community, it helps to keep them inspired and allows them to progress.

“It’s all about creating that small community.”

Benefits for Revive Fitness Gym members

Rory, who has worked as a personal trainer at private gyms in the city since graduating from Robert Gordon University, is developing a series of structured programmes that will run on six-week rotations.

Each class – including strength training, conditioning and flexibility – will be led by one of the Revive coaches, with a maximum of six people taking part.

“I want to make sure there is quality coaching, with time and attention for each person,” Rory adds.

The classes will run Monday to Saturday and will be available to book through a client app.

Members also benefit from much more than the exercise classes, with Rory bringing a nutritionist on board to hold monthly workshops.

Revive Fitness Gym will also team up with other local businesses and host other group events and day outs throughout the year.