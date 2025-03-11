Fitness fans at the ready: Community and personal training to be at core of new Cults gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fitness fans at the ready: Community and personal training to be at core of new Cults gym

Revive Fitness Gym will open its doors on March 31.

Rory Annand outside gym unit in Cults
Revive Fitness Gym signage will be added to the front of the Cults unit in the coming weeks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Rory Annand is aiming to create a small community through his new fitness venture in Cults.

The experienced personal trainer has worked in the city for more than 14 years and feels now is the right time to branch out on his own.

With a focus on being community-led, Revive Fitness Gym will have personal training at its core.

“It’s the right time for me to do this,” Rory told The Press and Journal.

“I’m at a stage in my career where this feels like the next progressive step.

Empty unit in Cults
Rory is fitting out the unit ahead of the March 31 opening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’ve got the experience and a deep enough toolkit to share.

“I’ve trained people from 16 to 75 and from folk who have never set foot in a gym, to people trying to lose weight, and to those competing in sport at a global level.

“It’s hugely diverse and I want this gym to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

“You don’t need to have trained in a gym before to join.”

New gym to open in Cults

The first members will step through the doors on March 31 but in the meantime Rory is working hard to fit out the unit at Cults Business Park.

“It’s a contained unit with lots of access – parking and public transport.

“And it’s a large residential area, so accessible to a large pool of people.

Rory Annand in gym
Rory Annand has worked as a personal trainer in Aberdeen for more than a decade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“There are a number of good, small private gyms that have cropped up in Aberdeen, especially post-Covid, but I’ve thought for a while there’s been a gap in the market for a community-led gym with personal training at its core.

“If people are invested in a small community, it helps to keep them inspired and allows them to progress.

“It’s all about creating that small community.”

Benefits for Revive Fitness Gym members

Rory, who has worked as a personal trainer at private gyms in the city since graduating from Robert Gordon University, is developing a series of structured programmes that will run on six-week rotations.

Each class – including strength training, conditioning and flexibility – will be led by one of the Revive coaches, with a maximum of six people taking part.

Cults Business Park and car park
The gym will be located at Cults Business Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I want to make sure there is quality coaching, with time and attention for each person,” Rory adds.

The classes will run Monday to Saturday and will be available to book through a client app.

Members also benefit from much more than the exercise classes, with Rory bringing a nutritionist on board to hold monthly workshops.

Revive Fitness Gym will also team up with other local businesses and host other group events and day outs throughout the year.

