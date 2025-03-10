Aberdeenshire teen who nearly died in crash cycles onto red carpet for premiere of film about inspiring recovery

An Aberdeenshire teen cycled onto the red carpet for the premiere of a film about his inspiring recovery last night.

Ethan Walker, 19, nearly died after being hit by a car travelling at 60mph in New York in September 2023.

The talented Ellon footballer suffered two brain injuries; a lacerated lung; fractures of his pelvis, left hand, skull, shoulder and the tibia on his right leg; facial lacerations; nerve damage and ligament damage to his right knee.

He was also left unable to swallow and spent several weeks in hospital before he was able to fly home to Scotland.

Now, a documentary about how he cycled to Germany ahead of Scotland’s debut at Euro 2024 as part of his recovery has been aired at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Make It To Munich follows Ethan as he embarks on the 1200km cycling challenge with his surgeon, Professor Gordon Mackay, Tartan Army footsoldier Stephen Collier and film director Martyn Robertson.

Last night, the crew were joined by the Ellon teenager’s mum, sister and grandparents at the event’s Closing Gala.

Ethan survives near-fatal crash to ‘Make It To Munich’

Ethan was 17 at the time of the crash and was in New York after securing a spot on the Genesee Community College soccer team.

Whilst he has ruled out a comeback to playing football, he has returned to one of his former clubs, Longside FC, where he has begun coaching.

Ethan is also studying Sports Coaching at college and works as a lifeguard at Sport Aberdeen.

Make It To Munich showcases Ethan’s emotional journey and will be released in selected Scottish cinemas on May 16.