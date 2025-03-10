Aberdeenshire teen who nearly died in crash cycles onto red carpet for premiere of film about inspiring recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire teen who nearly died in crash cycles onto red carpet for premiere of film about inspiring recovery

Make It To Munich focuses on footballer Ethan Walker, who made a 'miracle recovery' after being hit by a car travelling at 60mph.

By Jamie Sinclair
Ethan was hit by a car going 60mph in New York. Image: Eoin Carey.
An Aberdeenshire teen cycled onto the red carpet for the premiere of a film about his inspiring recovery last night.

Ethan Walker, 19, nearly died after being hit by a car travelling at 60mph in New York in September 2023.

The talented Ellon footballer suffered two brain injuries; a lacerated lung; fractures of his pelvis, left hand, skull, shoulder and the tibia on his right leg; facial lacerations; nerve damage and ligament damage to his right knee.

Mum Jaclyn, Ethan, sister Sienna, and dad Paul on the red carpet last night. Image: Eoin Carey.
Ethan with his surgeon Gordon Mackay, during the journey to Munich. Image: Make it to Munich.

He was also left unable to swallow and spent several weeks in hospital before he was able to fly home to Scotland.

Now, a documentary about how he cycled to Germany ahead of Scotland’s debut at Euro 2024 as part of his recovery has been aired at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Make It To Munich follows Ethan as he embarks on the 1200km cycling challenge with his surgeon, Professor Gordon Mackay, Tartan Army footsoldier Stephen Collier and film director Martyn Robertson.

Ethan was joined by director Martyn Robertson, surgeon Gordon Mackay, and Tartan Army member Stephen Collier. Image: Eoin Carey.

Last night, the crew were joined by the Ellon teenager’s mum, sister and grandparents at the event’s Closing Gala.

Ethan survives near-fatal crash to ‘Make It To Munich’

Ethan was 17 at the time of the crash and was in New York after securing a spot on the Genesee Community College soccer team.

It was an incredible journey for Ethan. Image: Eoin Carey.

Whilst he has ruled out a comeback to playing football, he has returned to one of his former clubs, Longside FC, where he has begun coaching.

Ethan is also studying Sports Coaching at college and works as a lifeguard at Sport Aberdeen.

Make It To Munich showcases Ethan’s emotional journey and will be released in selected Scottish cinemas on May 16.

