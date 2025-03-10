Cullen mum says grandmother’s recipe is the secret to world’s best Cullen Skink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cullen mum says grandmother’s recipe is the secret to world’s best Cullen Skink

Lily's Kitchen in Cullen took the top prize at the Cullen Skink World Championships.

By Jamie Sinclair
Lynne Watspn was named champion ahead of 11 other chefs. Image: Paul Reid.
A Cullen mum has revealed the secret to the best Cullen Skink in the world – her grandmother’s recipe.

Lynne Watson’s cafe, Lily’s Kitchen, was crowned the winner of the Cullen Skink World Championships on Saturday.

Lynne, originally from Aberdeen, impressed the judges at the Seafield Arms Hotel with her traditional fish soup.

It was a hard days work for Lynne, but it payed off in the end. Image: Paul Reid.

Lynne, 45, told The Press and Journal it was a bit of help from her family that sealed the deal.

Lynne said: “The recipe is my grandma’s, but my mum has made some tweaks to it.

“She’s definitely helped perfect it!”

Judges helped to determine this year’s Cullen Skink World Champion. Image: Paul Reid.
Many were in attendance on the day. Image: Paul Reid.

Each of the 12 contestants had 45 minutes to whip up their best Cullen Skink before a blind taste test by the judges.

They determined that Lynne’s had the standout flavour. It’s the second time her recipe has won the top prize.

Lynne’s ‘souper’ Cullen Skink is the world’s best

Lynne moved to Cullen over a decade ago and lives in the Moray village with her 12-year-old daughter.

She runs Lily’s Kitchen on Seafield Street and says Cullen Skink is the cafe’s most popular dish.

Lynne said: “It’s definitely our bestseller and it’s been incredibly busy today! Everyone has been coming along for a try.

“This is the second time we’ve won it, after 2018, and it’s a much-welcomed boost for the business.”

Despite many taking more modern alternatives to the Cullen Skink recipe, Lynne says it’s important to stick to the basics.

“Top-quality ingredients are so important,” explains Lynne.

Some of the delicious Cullen Skink on offer on the day. Image: Paul Reid.

“Making sure you have the best fish possible is vital to give you the base of a really good Cullen Skink.

“Mine is very much so plain and simple.

“There’s no messing about with it!”

Conversation