Cullen mum says grandmother’s recipe is the secret to world’s best Cullen Skink

A Cullen mum has revealed the secret to the best Cullen Skink in the world – her grandmother’s recipe.

Lynne Watson’s cafe, Lily’s Kitchen, was crowned the winner of the Cullen Skink World Championships on Saturday.

Lynne, originally from Aberdeen, impressed the judges at the Seafield Arms Hotel with her traditional fish soup.

Lynne, 45, told The Press and Journal it was a bit of help from her family that sealed the deal.

Lynne said: “The recipe is my grandma’s, but my mum has made some tweaks to it.

“She’s definitely helped perfect it!”

Each of the 12 contestants had 45 minutes to whip up their best Cullen Skink before a blind taste test by the judges.

They determined that Lynne’s had the standout flavour. It’s the second time her recipe has won the top prize.

Lynne’s ‘souper’ Cullen Skink is the world’s best

Lynne moved to Cullen over a decade ago and lives in the Moray village with her 12-year-old daughter.

She runs Lily’s Kitchen on Seafield Street and says Cullen Skink is the cafe’s most popular dish.

Lynne said: “It’s definitely our bestseller and it’s been incredibly busy today! Everyone has been coming along for a try.

“This is the second time we’ve won it, after 2018, and it’s a much-welcomed boost for the business.”

Despite many taking more modern alternatives to the Cullen Skink recipe, Lynne says it’s important to stick to the basics.

“Top-quality ingredients are so important,” explains Lynne.

“Making sure you have the best fish possible is vital to give you the base of a really good Cullen Skink.

“Mine is very much so plain and simple.

“There’s no messing about with it!”