Former Highland hunting lodge hotel named ‘best in Scotland’ in top 100 list

Breathtaking views, luxurious rooms and 'fantastic' food are are all on offer at The Torridon.

By Graham Fleming
The hotel has been named the best in Scotland. Image: The Torridon
A former Highland hunting lodge has been named the “best hotel in Scotland” on a major new top 100 list.

The Times, in their most recent line-up, weighed every hotel in the country against each other in search of the best.

And The Torridon has came out on top.

The impressive Wester Ross lodge was visited by hospitality expert Susan D’Arcy, who described her stay as a “Victorian nostalgic embrace”.

Breathtaking views of Loch Torridon, luxurious rooms and fantastic food were also cited as reasons for its position at the top of the pile.

The Torridon placed at number 14 on the list of all UK hotels and Susan’s full review scored the hotel an impressive 9/10.

Speaking via her review for The Times, she said: “The Torridon is a one-and-a-half-hour drive from Inverness — and about 150 years in the past.

Guests are treated to stunning views of Loch Torridon. Image: The Torridon
The hotel boasts over 30 luxurious rooms, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This turreted Victorian pile, with its wood-panelled hall and mounted stags’ heads, will hold you in a nostalgic embrace from the second you enter.

“Then there’s the screensaver-worthy Highland view: an impossibly blue loch backed by a trinity of mighty butter-yellow mountains.

“Interiors feel traditional — but never stuffy.

“And on your doorstep are deer-filled forests and mossy Munros that beckon for high-octane hikes.”

She adds: “Such aerobic effort deserves epicurean rewards.

“The Torridon delivers with a snug pub and brasserie for beers and burgers and a fabulous fine-dining restaurant for dress-up dinners.

“There is also a cocktail bar whose 365 single malts and 80-plus gins have likely ruined many a best-laid plan for the morning.”

The hotel placed 14th in all the hotel in the UK. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Top Highland hotel offers ‘screen-saver worthy’ views

Based along the NC500 route, the luxurious Highland hideaway boasts 30 stunning rooms, with period furniture and “screen-saver worthy” views.

Its fine dining menu is also served up by chef Danny Young, who has trained in Michelin Star restaurants.

An afternoon tea as served at the hotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Activities offered at the 127-year-old hotel include archery, snorkelling, guided hikes, fishing and private sea tours.

Rooms, with breakfast included, are priced at about £258.

